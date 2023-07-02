24 Years After Infamous Locker Room Feud With Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of ‘Manhandling’ Future Teammate AC Green

Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force in the NBA. He is still considered the most dominant player that the league has ever seen. After his stint with the Orlando Magic, Big Shaq joined forces with the late great Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles in the 1996-97 season. However, the magic that fans in the city expected didn’t come around that easily. The success didn’t come before the 1999-2000 season. Despite putting on stellar performances in the regular season, the hot duo was not able to capitalize on their powers. He posted a clip from his dominant Lakers days, where he was seen dunking brutally.

When O’Neal arrived, he had established himself as the best big man in the league. Bryant was already making highlight after highlight in the league with his athletic abilities on the court. However, when two alphas join forces, a compromise is necessary to let the incoming one settle down. D-Wade did it when LeBron James joined him in Miami, and Stephen Curry did the same thing when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. By 1999, things between Shaq and Kobe had improved. By the same year, they had won their first championship. Reportedly, Big Aristotle wanted Bryant to pass the ball more, but Kobe didn’t care what his teammate thought.

Shaquille O’Neal gets nostalgic about his dominance in NBA with an Instagram post

AC Green, who later became Shaq’s teammate for a brief stint, was playing for the Dallas Mavericks at the time. O’Neal shared a clip from his stint with the Lakers, which summarized his dominance in the league. The video shows, Bryant passing the ball to the big man who was being defended by Green. After receiving the ball, Shaq took a dribble and pushed Green outside the inbound line, and put a thunderous dunk into the rim. Take a look at the incident in the YouTube clip posted by NF2 below.

Shaq couldn’t help but share the video with his 31.1 Million followers on Instagram. During his stint with the Lakers, Shaq won three championships teaming up with Kobe. He was declared NBA Finals MVP all three times.

AC Green recalls beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Green was called the Iron Man of the NBA. He still holds the record for playing the most consecutive games (1,192) in the league. He also had a brief stay with the Lakers in 1999 after he joined the team after leaving the Mavericks. Having witnessed the beef between Shaq and Kobe, Green recalled it on the “Off the Dribble” podcast. He said that the two superstars were not looking at each other and that the team was divided into groups. He also added that players had no idea what they were doing then.

In order to get the tension out, players asked coaches to give them some time to talk. Green recalled that during the discussion, things got heated between players, but since the points got across, it helped the team to have an impressive season ahead.

“The point got across and the mission got on. Then we went on another winning streak, and they finally started to see that this is how you win, and this is how you actually start to look out after one another.”

No matter how heated things can get, some things just need to be said out loud. This story lives on as one of the greatest ever examples of it.