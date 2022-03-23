“Appreciate that Isiah Thomas, but the criteria for the MVP changes depending on the player’s name”: Devin Booker’s cryptic response to Zeke having him in the MVP conversation

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas makes a case for Devin Booker in the MVP conversation, with the latter having a cryptic response.

The Phoenix Suns have shown championship potential amid the absence of Chris Paul. The veteran guard had fractured his thumb right before the All-Star break. However, Paul’s injury hasn’t hampered the Suns’ position, as they continue to remain the no.1 seed in the NBA.

Devin Booker reminded us why he’s called the Kobe Bryant of the modern era. The three-time All-Star has stepped up in his role for the team, putting up multiple 30-point performances and leading his team in the clutch. The Suns are 10-4 without CP3 since his injury.

The Monty Williams team was the first to clinch a playoff spot this season, sitting at the top of the NBA standings. In the games without CP3, D-Book has averaged 28.2 PPG, 7.0 APG, 4.8 RPG, and 1.9 SPG. The former Kentucky player had the following shooting splits of 52.5/41.1/93.0.

Recently, two-time champion Isiah Thomas tweeted about D-Book not being in the MVP conversation despite being the leading scorer on the top team in the league. Though the Suns guard was grateful to Zeke for his praise, he had a controversial take on his nomination.

Isiah Thomas and Devin Booker question the criteria for the MVP award.

The selection process for the regular-season MVP has always been a controversial topic. While some believe in the team’s ranking, others think it’s limited to individual performances. The no of games played also plays a role, while determining the recipient of this award.

Thus there is a list of factors that might deem important to some but redundant to others. The popularity of a player may also affect the selection process. With the current race being between Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas tweeted the following.

Let it be known @DevinBook @Suns @nba league #MVP conversation best record leading scorer has always been part of the #criteria — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 22, 2022

Zeke makes for an interesting observation. Though winning the award is debatable, D-Book deserves to be mentioned in the conversation.

On the other hand, Booker seemed a little salty in his response to Isiah’s tweet, taking a shot at the league’s selection process.

Appreicate that IT but the “#criteria” changes depending on players name https://t.co/Zug1Plc8sq — Book (@DevinBook) March 22, 2022

As fans of the game, one hopes the selection process be more transparent with set requirements.