“I’m the Only Actor Here”: Denzel Washington’s Comment Aimed at Jayson Tatum Had Spike Lee “Dying”

Denzel Washington has built a stellar reputation over the last few decades as a thespian, whose mark on the industry will be talked about long after he’s gone. And while his impact on the world of cinema is deniable, he has also managed to leave a mark on the world of basketball alongside his friend and esteemed filmmaker Spike Lee.

Spike and Denzel go a long way back, having worked in memorable films like Malcolm X, Inside Man and of course, He Got Game, a film about a convict father trying to convince his basketball star son to go to college. Interestingly, Lee had originally wanted the late Kobe Bryant for the role of the son, but the job eventually went to Miami Heat star Ray Allen, who did a commendable job.

Now, celebrities at courtside is not a unique sight in the NBA. Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson have been famously seen and notoriously memed while they were at it. What all these celebrities have in common with each other, however, is the fact that they love a little chit chat with the players and some times that chit chat also can turn into trash talk.

Spike Lee, who recently joined Tyrese Haliburton on the The Young Man and The Three podcast, told one such story involving Denzel and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. “I got a crazy story. So, this is against the Celtics,” he began.

“This game, Denzel was sitting … So there’s a foul called but the referee didn’t call it. They just said, ‘out of bounds.’ So Jayson is still talking to the referee and Denzel said, ‘Yo, Tatum. I am the only actor here.’ The ref is laughing, Jayson left, I was dying,” he said, still laughing!

It could be possible that Lee has probably added a little bit more flavor to the story that it might have originally had but anyone who has followed Denzel’s career, his interviews and talk show appearances will probably hear it and go, ‘yeah, that sounds like Denzel.’

Never one to shy away from let someone know how he feels, Denzel Washington remains quite vocal about his love for the game. Quite recently, as a matter of fact, he took objection to the narrative in NBA media about Bronny James, claiming that everybody had an opinion these days, whether they were warranted or not.

Hopefully, he can continue to speak up, because people do want to listen. Well, probably not Jayson Tatum, but the rest of us do!