“Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving!? It’s gonna be scary”: Jayson Tatum Praises Mavericks Backcourt Duo in 2023 All-Star Media Day

Since the day Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant came over to the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns respectively, the West suddenly became the favorite to win it all. Although most odds still favor Jayson Tatum and Co to win the 2023 NBA championship, fans wouldn’t believe that the last team standing would be a team from the East.

Tatum himself believes it would be scary if they were to face the Mavericks team that now has two of the NBA’s best scorers playing in its backcourt.

Jayson Tatum praises Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

It will be a royal rumble in the West with several superstars playing for franchises that has huge fan bases. And a Kyrie and KD jumped ships, come the postseason, it would hurt more after every round.

Tatum for one is already evaluating how to get past the Mavs duo having already played them twice in the season and not getting to play them even once unless both their teams reach the 2023 Finals. He talked about it at the 2023 All-Star media day in Utah last night.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum had high praise for the Mavericks’ new duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “It’s gonna be scary, you know, two of the best scorers in the game on one team and at the backcourt position. It’s gonna be tough. We already played Dallas twice, so unless we see… https://t.co/LaVtDp1BQw pic.twitter.com/vVD5xPx2TB — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 19, 2023

Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing an NBA Finals series against Luka and Kyrie? Even in a league full of superstars, it could not get more entertaining.

Tatum also paid his due respect to the rest of the top players around the league

The NBA postseason this year, promises to be one of the best in the last few years if the stars in its contending teams are able to keep themselves healthy.

While talking about Doncic and the postseason, Tatum also touched upon the importance of regular season games and how he looks up to playing the top players in the league each night.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on facing Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “I got a lot of respect for Luka and all the top players around the league. And you look forward to those matchups, those moments, those big games throughout the regular season just to compete against the best.” pic.twitter.com/Vh5QaqV6UN — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 19, 2023

When almost the entire league is following a load-management culture, superstars like him are an example. Tatum has played 55 of his team’s 59 outings thus far and hasn’t missed more than 18 games a season in his 5 complete seasons.

