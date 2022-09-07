$25 million analyst rips apart Michael Jordan for not winning anything without Scottie Pippen

Yet again, Michael Jordan gets attacked by Colin Cowherd for not winning an NBA title without Scottie Pippen beside him.

Michael Jordan is one of the game’s greatest. The sporting icon played in the NBA for 15 seasons over 3 stints and managed to rack up one of the most decorated trophy cabinets the league has ever seen.

MJ’s stellar resume includes 14 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 1 DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades. It is pretty evident why the 6-foot-6 prolific scorer was considered the basketball god.

Judging from this incredible list of achievements and his jaw-dropping mixtape, it is clear why basketball enthusiasts regarded the Bulls legend as the consensus GOAT

Despite being one of the most decorated athletes, “His Airness” is always criticized for not being able to prove himself as a winner without Scottie Pippen on the roster alongside him.

“Michael Jordan could not win with other players”: Colin Cowherd

Even though Michael was the most accomplished player during the 1990s, enthusiasts have always mocked Air Jordan for not being able to win without Pip being his teammate. Analyst Colin Cowherd is one of the many to attack Mike for the same.

This past month, the $25 million-worth analyst spoke with Nick Wright on his podcast. Cowherd stated how LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were able to win with numerous players and teams, whereas MJ couldn’t lift the Larry O’Brien trophy without the help of Scottie.

“The biggest knock on Jordan is this, how many playoff series did he win without Scottie Pippen? Kareem and LeBron won multiple championships with other players.”

“Jordan could not win with other players, because of Michael’s style, which you often saw in Washington, you saw in his first five years in Chicago, he did not play well with other scorers, he played well with Pippen who acknowledged he would be in the passenger seat.”

Mike haters will never miss out on the opportunity to bring up this fact in heated GOAT debates.

