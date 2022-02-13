“25 points wasn’t good enough, so I got a 40-piece to satisfy myself!”: Joel Embiid shamelessly gloats after triple-double performance during Cavaliers vs 76ers

Incredible quote from 76ers star Joel Embiid puts his killer mentality for this season on full display

If Joel Embiid doesn’t win MVP this year, it’ll be something akin to highway robbery. Scratch that, it’d be nothing less than just that.

This season, the 76ers star has been absolutely nuclear, averaging 29.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field, 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 81.4% from the free-throw line. Additionally, the man also decided to mess around, and pull this little thing off.

Joel Embiid has had more points than minutes in his last 4 games. 38 points in 31 minutes

40 points in 37 minutes

50 points in 27 minutes

32 points in 29 minutes We’ll keep him as our pfp as long as he keeps doing it. pic.twitter.com/XqLdhvmfjw — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2022

Truly, ‘sensational’ doesn’t come close to defining him.

But, what in the world keeps this man going? We’ve heard countless stories in seasons past about the man’s love for Shirley Temples, and just all kinds of activities in the offseason, which cause him to be incredibly unfit during the opening portion of the season.

So, what changed? Well, it seems some recent comments and actions from the 76ers superstar may just have revealed the answer to that question.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Joel Embiid talks the talk before walking the walk after ‘bad game’ vs OKC Thunder

Philly is in the middle of a bit of a winning streak right now.

The franchise has won its last 2 games, which came against the likes of the Thunder, and more recently the Thunder.

Now, while the 76ers took this game fairly easily, with the final score standing at 87-100, it appears that JoJo wasn’t quite satisfied. And instead of enjoying his victory a bit, the man turned around and did this instead.

.@JoelEmbiid‘s last 36 hours (and season) in a nutshell: “Well, having a bad game last night, obviously I just wanted to come out with a different intensity.” The “bad game”: 25 pts, 19 reb, 4 ast, 5 blk

Tonight: 40 pts, 14 reb, 10 ast, 3 stl MVP. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 13, 2022

We won’t lie, his 32% from the field, and 14.3% from deep against OKC, make us agree with the notion of it being a bad game for him. But, given just how amazing he has been this season, we don’t think anybody expected the man to take it THIS seriously.

Oh, and also, it appears we forgot to mention one more teeny-tiny detail. But don’t worry it’s nothing THAT important… just Embiid averaging 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, on a monster 63% true shooting, while playing 33 minutes per game, over the last 25 games.

We will say, the man does seem to be gloating just a little about what he has done so far this year. But, given what he has accomplished, would it really be fair to blame him?

Right now, with Kevin Durant injured, Stephen Curry in a bit of a funk, and Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets sitting just 6th in the West, truly, who else can this award really go to?

He was close last season. But now, we believe it is time for us to pay our respects to the new MVP of the league.

