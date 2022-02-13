“Michael Jordan and Tom Brady won a championship together”: The NBA and NFL GOATs managed to win a championship in conjunction even after playing in different eras

Tom Brady made his debut in the NFL while Michael Jordan was almost done with basketball but the GOATs have won a championship together.

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are the least disputable GOATs in their respective sports. Not only did both of them earn numerous individual honors but also a combined 13 championships.

While Jordan won Six NBA championships in his 15-year NBA career, Brady won 7 Super Bowls in his 22-year NFL career. MJ earned more individual honors in a shorter time span.

The Bulls legend made 15 All-Star appearances, 10 All-NBA first teams, 9 All-Defensive First teams while winning 5x MVPs, 6x Finals MVP, 10 scoring titles, and a couple of dunk contest titles.

On the other hand, the Pats quarterback made 15x Pro Bowl appearances, 6x All-Pro teams while winning 5x Super Bowl MVP, 3x NFL Most Valuable Player, 5x NFL passing touchdowns titles, 4x NFL passing yards titles, and a few other great laurels.

Jordan’s comparatively short career shows his dominance in basketball might be the best in any sport, while Brady’s longevity and winning Super Bowls in three separate decades, along with being the winningest QB in NFL history, makes him the best in NFL by a distance.

The pair of GOATs have a title together even though Brady started playing during the time Jordan had retired for the second time in his career.

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady won a championship together

“His Airness” had retired from the NBA by the time the NFL legend would famously or infamously drafted by the New England Patriots at pick 199 in the sixth round of the NFL draft at the start of this century.

Although MJ did come back to play basketball again with the Washington Wizards seeking ownership in the ball club, he couldn’t help them in even making a deep playoff run. While TB12 had started winning Super Bowls since his sophomore season or his first season as a starting QB.

Their timelines in winning the ultimate laurels for their sport never matched, but they did once team up to win a Golf tournament once MJ was well into his 3rd and final retirement.

Back in 2006, a 42-year-old Jordan and 29-year-old prime Brady, both having a solid golf game, paired up for a celebrity golf tournament that Michael used to organize for charity. They won the tournament with a two-shot victory, while Charles Barkley, MJ’s nemesis on the court and a friend off it, could only finish fourth. Here’s the clip of the GOATs accepting their championship trophy.

Pretty sure ESPN could re-air this tournament in prime time tomorrow and get some ratings. pic.twitter.com/sLOE05aGJP — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) May 18, 2020

Though both the superstars have legacies to beat in their sport, this special victory in a common sport is a memory for both of them and the fans to reminisce.