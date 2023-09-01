25 Years After Michael Jordan’s 2nd Retirement, Dwyane Wade Reminisces Over Dropping 30 On The Bulls As A 24 Y/o: “I Was Nice As F**k”

At the age of 24, Dwyane Wade was at the top of the world. At that time, he was probably the best shooting guard in the league, only behind Kobe Bryant, and his stats showed it. He averaged 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game, and was sixth in the MVP race. But, what made the 2005-2006 season so special for him was winning the NBA Championship. One of the teams he beat on that Finals run was the Chicago Bulls, who had lost Michael Jordan just eight years prior. Now, 25 years since His Airness’ retirement, D-Wade cannot help but reminisce about his victory over the Bulls on Instagram.

Advertisement

Recently, Wade hit a milestone, as his legendary career as an NBA superstar was acknowledged. Joining the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Gregg Popovich, D-Wade was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. A huge honor for the Miami Heat legend, who wowed crowds for 16 seasons with his incredible skill.

Dwyane Wade reminisces about his incredible performance against the Chicago Bulls in 2006

In 2006, the Chicago Bulls were still rebuilding after blowing things up in 1998. Finally deciding to move on from the Michael Jordan era, the Bulls were finding their feet. Nevertheless, they somehow managed to find themselves in the Playoffs. However, their first-round matchup saw them take on Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Despite being a Chicago native, D-Wade showed the Bulls no mercy. Wade averaged 25 points, four rebounds, and seven assists per game, with his Game 1 performance being particularly special. Dropping 30 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, it was an incredible game. Especially for one as young as Wade, who at the time was just 24.

Fast forward 25 years, and Wade now looks back on the game with pride. Taking to social media, He marveled over just how good he was at that age. An age, where his nickname of Flash was far more applicable than it is today.

“Naw for real, I was nice AF. I’m 24 years old here!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1697486572806177214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

D-Wade truly was an exceptionally talented player, and it showed every time he stepped onto the court. His efforts as a Miami Heat player saw him secure an NBA Championship that year. And, as his career progressed, he would go on to have even more achievements, winning two more championships and establishing himself as an all-time great.

Advertisement

Despite growing up in Chicago, becoming like his idol Michael Jordan wasn’t an option for D-Wade

As mentioned earlier, Dwyane Wade was a native of Chicago, Illinois. Growing up in the Windy City, Wade idolized Michael Jordan as a child. But, despite what the universe had in stoor for him, Wade was intent on becoming anything but a basketball player. This was because it was more realistic for him to pick a career like that of a doctor or a cop. All because of the tough community he grew up in.

“When I was a kid I might have told my mom I wanted to be a doctor because I thought those were the things she would support me in. Me telling my mom, as a 5-6-7-year-old kid that, ‘hey mom, I’m gonna be the next Michael Jordan, I’m gonna play for the Chicago Bulls’, that’s not realistic in my community. Being a cop is realistic.”

Fortunately, for basketball fans around the world, Wade had a knack for hooping. And, in 2003, he was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat. Sixteen years later, he is now regarded as one of the best to ever play the game. A basketball savant and a true legend of the sport.