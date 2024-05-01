Bills’ GM Finally Reflects on the ‘Blunder’ That Allowed Arch-Rivals Chiefs to Secure Xavier Worthy at NFL Draft

Lately, the Chiefs have had a lot of luck in drafting their players. Whether it was ‘the Cheetah’ Tyreek Hill, tight-end wonder Travis Kelce, or their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have struck oil on numerous occasions at the draft. Moreover, it seems like they’ve done it again. With their 28th pick, Kansas City roped in the fastest wide receiver in this draft class, Xavier Worthy. Interestingly, the credit behind Worthy going to the Chiefs goes to their biggest conference rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Due to their win in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs got the last pick of round 1. But a trade with the Bills changed their fate. Buffalo traded their 28th pick, a fourth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick for the Chiefs’ 32nd pick along with a fourth-round and a seventh-round pick. This allowed the Chiefs to draft Worthy before the Bills, adding more power to their offensive roster. Recently, on his show, Pat McAfee spoke with the Bills GM and questioned his thoughts and emotions on this unfortunate loss for the Bills.

While speaking to Brandon Beane, McAfee brought up the incident of losing out on a big pick like Worthy. McAfee playfully asked him who was getting fired from the Bills’ staff for this blunder of a trade. However, Beane had a mature answer ready for questions about the pick. He spoke about how these trades are a very common practice in the NFL. While trades for round picks happen, it is very unclear as to which team will pick which player.

The GM further mentioned how this isn’t going to be seen as a big problem for the Bills. While trading picks is a normal practice, there was no way he could’ve known who the Chiefs wanted. Reflecting on the same, Brandon said,

“You don’t truly know who someone’s going to select when you trade with them. You know they’re not going to call and say hey we’re trading up and we’re going to take this player. And if you don’t trade with them and you pick a different player, they can still trade up with someone else so I’ve never understood that narrative.”

Moreover, Beane seemed content with the talent Bills landed during the draft. He spoke highly about their first pick, Keon Coleman. Interestingly, not Xavier but Coleman might actually turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle for Buffalo.

Keon Coleman: Preferred Ally for the Bills QB?

While Buffalo completely traded out of the first round of drafting, they seemed super excited to draft Keon Coleman and reportedly, star QB Josh Allen’s WR preference had a lot to do with it. Bills’ GM made it clear that Allen actively participated in the drafting process, even sending out highlights of certain players to him during the offseason.

As per CBS Sports, Allen singled out Keon, saying that he wants to play alongside him. He reportedly even texted the WR before the draft and said, “You’re the guy that I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you.” Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bills’ biggest star QB got his preferred ally, which might play a vital role in Buffalo’s success going forward.

While the Bills might have missed out on Xavier Worthy, they have gotten who they came for in the draft. However, only time will tell how effective this chemistry between Allen and Coleman turns out to be.