“$2,500,000”: Despite LeBron James’ ‘The Decision’ Labeled As ‘Stain’ on Career, 26-Year-Old Star Raised ‘Huge’ Money for Boys and Girls Clubs of America

LeBron James earned his first and second NBA chips after his move to the Miami Heat in 2010. However, the way he announced his move to the world, came back to haunt him as his worst PR decision. Collaborating with ESPN to bring out ‘The Decision,’ LeBron James’ deliberate move to document his shift from Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami was seen as selfish and egocentric by several players. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe in his show Club Shay Shay, Stephen A. Smith reminisces LBJ’s act as a stain in his glorious NBA career. However, the advertisement revenue proceeds of $2,500,000 raised from this documentary were all donated to charity for the Boys and Girls Club in the United States.

Recently, Rich Paul made a hot take about LeBron James, calling him the most scrutinized player in this new social media generation. Be it James’ on or off-the-court moves, the Lakers legend’s every action never fails to attract scrutiny from the media and critics. However, nothing tops as much the drama that ‘The Decision’ generated in 2010.

Stephen A. Smith gives props to LBJ for raising $2,500,000 from ‘The Decision’s’ advertisement revenue

Stephen A. Smith, alongside several others, agrees that LeBron James’ ‘The Decision’ was one of the foremost blemishes in his career. In fact, SAS regards this as James’ only major blunder to date. LBJ, though a highly scrutinized entity, never attracted as much negative attention with his on and off-court activities as much as he did back in 2010.

The ESPN documentary earned over “$2,500,000” in advertisement revenue. The proceeds from these earnings were all donated to charity for the Boys and Girls Club of America. This act seemed to leave a lasting impact on SAS, as the ESPN analyst seemed extremely touched by LeBron James’ contribution to the black community.

“The only blemish in his entire career is that ‘I’m taking my talents to South Beach.’ That is literally the only stain on his career. I mean it’s ridiculous. A businessman, an extraordinaire, an actor, he did a great job….The dude is phenomenal on a multitude of levels and what he has done for us as black people in this nation, in terms of his business acumen, his commitment to excellence, the way brother takes care of his body.”

Shannon Sharpe seemed to get emotional over his reminiscence of LeBron James’ rise to glory. Though the ‘decision’ wasn’t something that was appreciated by many, it did help LeBron earn the achievements he always yearned for in the NBA. Four championships and several Finals appearances later, LBJ seems to go all strong for his upcoming 21st season in the league.

Contrary to Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James considers ‘The Decision’ as the best thing that has happened to him

Although the PR impact of LeBron James taking his talents to South Beach was horrendous, it did seem to work out in the end. LeBron James regards his move to Miami as the best thing to ever happen. And perhaps, for LBJ, there was no better way to announce his winning intentions than with ‘The Decision’ documentary.

It’s been 13 years since the release of ‘The Decision.’ The Cleveland Cavaliers fans felt betrayed by such a stab in the back from their homegrown star. However, LeBron did return and gift the city their first NBA championship in 2016. In the end, there indeed is some sense as to why LBJ thinks his decision worked out. And that’s a commandability to his meticulous anticipation and plans for his future.