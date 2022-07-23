LeBron James went from 6’8″ and 240lbs breaking the youngest ever records to 6’9″ and 250lbs breaking the oldest ever records!

LeBron James entered the league as a fresh-faced teenager – he now has gray in his beard, and a lot of records to his name.

The Lakers superstar has put on a lot of muscle and a whole lot of show while effortlessly smashing personal achievements

Entering the league in 2003, LeBron James had the highest of expectations. He never faced off against Michael Jordan in an official NBA game, but the torch was ready to be passed on.

He came in wearing his idol’s number and has not looked out of place since his first minute in the league. Breaking every “fastest to x points” so far, Bron has been scoring at an incredible pace all his career, and he isn’t a score-first guy.

For every hair that he lost on his head, he gained two on his face. And places on the leaderboard, because he’s climbed up so fast. Players usually slow down after they do about 12 years in the league, but LBJ has had a whole hall-of-fame career post that.

Young LeBron was a menace – the kids of today do not know how athletic he was. Not only that, the man was skilled at dribbling. Not Kyrie Irving level, but he was no slouch either.

Also Read: “I’ll direct it”: Kobe Bryant’s only condition to be part of LeBron James’ $163M starrer Space Jam sequel

LeBron was setting “Youngest Ever” records back in the day. And now he’s setting “Oldest Ever” records. Insane. pic.twitter.com/qLo49VSW8l — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) July 19, 2022

LeBron James will end up the highest scorer of all time – the record should be broken this season

In his first few years in the league, records kept tumbling at an alarming rate. He seemed to break some record or the other every 10 games or so. Now, after crossing 35, he seems to be doing the same thing at the opposite end.

When people reach 35, even scoring 15 is considered great. The 4-time champion nearly won the scoring title, averaging nearly 30 a game.

38,387 is not far off of the Lakers star. Whether he does it in the purple and gold uniform, or he does it back home, is a different matter. The NBA fraternity is going to go berserk the day he breaks the record.

One thing is for sure, He wouldn’t want to do it in Boston, because he hates it there. Knowing LeBron, he could time it in such a way that he breaks the record either in Cleveland, LA, or Milwaukee.

Some of LeBron’s “Oldest Ever” records from last season pic.twitter.com/Jf8FomCRzb — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) July 19, 2022

Some of the records for the oldest players to reach x points are child’s play for him – he is head and shoulders above the rest of his competition. Still playing at the highest level possible, he will want to end his career with one last hurrah.

Ending with 5 championships instead of 4 would push him to the top of everyone’s list, not just LeBron fans.

LeBron is at a point where he is the only person capable of breaking his records – he gets older, but his skill set isn’t waning. Skip Bayless will still call him a stat-padder because his name doesn’t have the initials MJ.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James doesn’t need to play in the Drew League’: Draymond Green calls out ‘fool’ Skip Bayless for savage shots at 6’9″ Lakers superstar