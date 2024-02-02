Michael Jordan vs Luka Doncic: Comparing Mavericks Star and Bulls Legend’s 6th Seasons

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been on a tear this season. The sixth-year guard is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career, which has helped his side stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs after missing out last year.

Doncic’s incredible sixth season has statistically been on the level of Michael Jordan‘s sixth year in the NBA. Let’s take a deep dive into their numbers to assess the similarities.

Michael Jordan’s magical 1989-90 season

The 1989-90 campaign was the Chicago Bulls‘ first under then-new head coach Phil Jackson. He planned to instill his famous ‘Triangle Offense,’ which relied on the team to pass the ball more.

Despite the added impetus of involving every player on the offensive end, Jordan continued to dominate. He averaged 33.6 points, the second-highest mark of his career, with 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The now-Bulls legend also averaged 2.8 steals per game, along with a then-career-high three attempts from beyond the arc, something that resulted in him shooting 37.4% from there.

Jordan had the best scoring night of his career on March 28th, 1990, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He shot 23-of-37 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc for 69 points. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and dished six assists in a 117-113 win for the Bulls.



Jordan’s incredible output over the season helped the Bulls win eight more games than the previous campaign. However, he finished only third in the NBA MVP race behind Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley. However, he did take home his fourth consecutive scoring title.

Luka Doncic’s incredible 2023-24 season

Like Jordan, Luka Doncic had to share the ball more in his sixth season. The Mavericks added Kyrie Irving in February 2023, and in his first full season with his new team, he was expected to form a two-pronged attack on the offensive end alongside Doncic.

However, Irving’s presence hasn’t hindered Doncic’s output but has surprisingly had the opposite effect. The Mavericks superstar is averaging a career-high in points and assists, with 34.7 and 9.6, respectively. He’s also averaging 8.6 rebounds.

Doncic’s 24-shot attempts per game is the highest mark of his career. He’s attempting a career-high 10.3 shots from beyond the arc and sinking 37.5%, the best mark of his career. On January 27th, 2024, Doncic set a new career-high in points with 73 in a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He shot an efficient 25-of-33 from the field, including an incredible 8-of-13 on three-point attempts. He also had ten rebounds and seven assists in the joint-fourth-highest scoring performance in NBA history.

Despite Doncic’s jaw-dropping form, the Mavericks have only one win than they had at the same stage last season. However, he is among the leading NBA MVP candidates. He’s trailing Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the betting odds but could usurp them if he continues his form.

Luka Doncic hopes to emulate Michael Jordan’s run

Coincidentally, Doncic and Jordan had their worst seasons on the defensive end in their sixth season in the league. Jordan’s 105.5 defensive rating during the 1989-90 season was the worst of his career. Doncic’s 115.4 defensive rating this season is the highest of his career. The similarities in their numbers are uncanny. Both had to make adjustments offensively but continued to dominate. However, they regressed defensively.

Jordan and the Bulls’ season ended with a Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. Dallas is currently eighth in the Western Conference standings. A run to the Conference Finals, like Jordan and the Bulls did, would be a massive achievement for Doncic and the Mavericks. It remains to be seen how far the superstar guard can drag his team.