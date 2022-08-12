282 lbs Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant a corpse despite 51-piece, Shaquille O’Neal left searching for air

Charles Barkley hilariously went at Kevin Durant long before their beef kicked off on live, national television

They call Kevin Durant the ‘Slim Reaper’ for a reason.

Yes, the man is amazing at basketball and has the ability to embarrass just about any defender in the league. But what we’re referring to here, is the first part of that nickname. The ‘Slim’ of it.

At 6’10” this man is just 215 lbs. So, needless to say, when you have all that body, and not much meat on you to cover it with ease, you’re going to end up looking, well… slim.

But, it appears that despite having watched and covered the NBA ever since his retirement from it, this KD situation still came as a bit of a surprise to him. And that, ladies and gentlemen, resulted in a moment that isn’t talked about enough at all.

And so, without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Charles Barkley recommends that Kevin Durant ‘wouldn’t hurt’ Kevin Durant, as the Inside crew is left dying of laughter

Kevin Durant isn’t the only man here whose weight is the topic of memes within the NBA community.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Chuckster, Charles Barkley, with a grand old weight, of 282 lbs. This man is 6’5”.

Needless to say, with all that flesh on him, his mass could put even the best ‘Yo mama’ jokes to shame.

But, getting back to the point here, Chuck couldn’t believe what he was saying after KD took off his jersey after the game. And well, here is what he had to say about it.

Just so we’re clear, ‘cadaver’ is in fact another word for a corpse.

It’s like watching a drowning man roast somebody he believes is dying of thirst. And for some reason, we can’t stop laughing at it.

Let’s just hope they sort out whatever beef they have as soon as possible so that we can get many more hilarious interactions.

