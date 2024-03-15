3 Field Goals Away From Surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s Record, Daniel Gafford Receives Praise From Kyrie Irving

Some records seem to be unbreakable until a new star with insane skills steps on the court. And there are still some records that many believe will remain untouchable for a very long time. For example, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. But another record set by Wilt the Stilt is about to be shattered by Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford. All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving showers Gafford with praise ahead of him surpassing Wilt’s record.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford is only three field goals away from surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive field goals made. A truly impressive feat, Gafford receives immense praise from his teammates and coaches. One such player was Kyrie Irving who spoke about Gafford’s performance on the offensive end of the floor. Noah Weber posted a clip of Irving’s press conference, where the 2016 champion said,

“Spectacular. He’s making our jobs as point guards easier, just setting great screens and getting out early and putting pressure on the rim…Grateful for them.”

Advertisement

Here Irving is not just giving Gafford his flowers but also praising Derrick Lively II as well. But he credited Gafford’s awareness on the offensive end of the floor. Especially, his awareness to move without the ball in his hands.

Irving also mentioned how it took certain pressure off point guards with his presence at the rim, leading defenders to pay more attention to him. And even if the ball did not find itself in Gafford’s hands, his presence already created enough space for guards to get an easy shot up.

In the last five games for the Dallas Mavericks, Daniel Gafford has been perfect on the floor. He has made 33 straight field goals in four straight wins for the team and is only 2 field goals away from surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the consecutive field goal made record, as per NBA University on X.

Advertisement

It would truly be a historic night for Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks if he does end up surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s record, while also contributing to another win for the team.

Kyrie Irving praises Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford made his way to the Dallas Mavericks after being traded away from the Washington Wizards. The 6’10 forward has only played a total of 15 games for the team, starting in six of them.

But for Gafford to have such an impact right out of the gate is something every team loves to see. And his presence has already clicked off a winning streak for the Mavericks as they hope to bolster their record to clinch a playoff berth. When asked what it would feel like if he did surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s record, Daniel Gafford’s response, as per Landon Thomas on X, was bound to make his coach happy.

“If I do it, that’s good. I’m gonna celebrate it of course, but at the end of the day I just want to come out and win games.”

Seeing Gafford’s perfect performances on the floor, Kyrie Irving went on to talk about the new level of trust building within the team and how players are taking accountability.

“It matters…I think you’re noticing a team, and not just myself but others around me, who take accountability, who want to play well, who want to sacrifice for the team…It matters that we have that trust down the stretch.”

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the eighth spot in the West with a 38-28 record. With the team currently on a four-game winning streak, they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder next. Can Dallas push their streak to five? Tune into TNT Network at 10:30 PM ET to see the Mavs go up against the Thunder.