“It Can’t Get No Worse Than This”: Luka Doncic’s Teammate Ribs Kyle Kuzma Over Viral Pink Sweater and Fashion Sense

The fashion quotient in the NBA has surely gone up, even though sometimes it gets difficult to say that it’s a good thing. From the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew roasting players’ outfits to media members occasionally making fun of it, athletes’ fashion is always in the news. During a recent appearance on the ‘Run It Back‘ show, Daniel Gafford commented on Kyle Kuzma‘s infamous pink sweater and his overall fashion sense.

Advertisement

Gafford was with the Wizards till last month before he moved to the Dallas Mavericks, so he has seen Kuzma’s style up close. When asked about his opinion on Kuzma’s choice of clothing, especially when he pulls up for a game, Gafford said that after November 2021, he stopped thinking about his ex-teammate’s fashion.

The reason behind him being so specific is that it was the time when Kuzma decided to wear a pink sweater to the game with unnecessarily long sleeves, making people wonder if they missed the Halloween deadline.

Advertisement

Gafford said, “I stopped worrying about Kuz’s stuff once he did the pink sweater. I was like, yeah, I don’t even want to ask questions at this point.” Even though that wasn’t the first time when the 28-year-old tried to pull off some unusual style, that particular sweater made Gafford realize that it might be too late to say anything to Kuzma. He said,

“Once I seen the pink sweater thing, I was like yeah it can’t get no worse than this.”

Gafford has had several, “Bro, what are you doing?” moments because of Kuzma’s fashion sense and he’s just happy to not think about that anymore.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old also revealed that Kuzma’s locker is always full of such pieces of clothing and yet somehow the Wizards star keeps finding more space to stack it.

Richard Jefferson’s love-hate relationship with Kyle Kuzma’s fashion

Whether people like Kuzma’s style or not, he knows how to get attention and have people talk about what he wears. In 2023, when he arrived for a Brooklyn game, NBA veteran Richard Jefferson couldn’t stop talking about what the Wizards’ star was wearing.

ESPN posted a clip of his first look, which was a puffer jacket with what looked like a built-in scarf made the NBA veteran wish he had one of those in his wardrobe as well.

Advertisement

What won his heart was the infamous pink sweater with ridiculously long sleeves. He said, “I loved the sweater.” It’s tough to figure out if Jefferson was really trolling or wanted one for himself because it’s almost impossible to imagine how he’d be able to attempt to pull it off.