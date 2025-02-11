“Basketball Gods Are Punishing the Players”: Daniel Gafford’s Injury Draws Reactions from Upset Mavericks Fans

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) is helped off the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The atmosphere around American Airlines Center continues to deteriorate following the trade of Luka Doncic. Not only did the Mavericks lose their overtime battle against the Kings tonight, but they also lost the last of their frontcourt depth after Daniel Gafford picked up an injury to his right knee.

Early in the second quarter, Gafford was screening for Spencer Dinwiddie when he collided with Malik Monk. The high-flying center immediately fell to the floor and began clutching his right leg in pain. He would require the assistance of two people to hobble off the court.

Gaff was ruled out for the remainder of the game, casting concerns about the Mavericks’ depth. With Anthony Davis injuring his right adductor in his debut and Dereck Lively II out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his right ankle, Gafford was the last line of defense for Dallas.

Meanwhile, some fans are viewing their recent injury struggles as penance for the shocking trade of Doncic. “Basketball Gods are punishing the players,” one user tweeted in response to a post about Gafford’s injury.

“What curse did they bring to Dallas,” another fan questioned online. While it may sound harsh to chalk up the Mavericks’ injury woes to some form of karmic justice, the fanbase itself is echoing many of these sentiments.

“Hope he is ok, love Gaff. But that’s some bad surrounding karma, from the way they did Luka,” a Gafford faithful tweeted . Despite their love for the players still in Dallas, the Mavs fanbase has grown frustrated with the antics of the front office. Notably, the management has boldly questioned Doncic’s conditioning and commitment after trading him to Los Angeles. General Manager Nico Harrison argued that the Slovenian superstar didn’t fit their culture and criticized his work ethic after receiving fallout for the trade. The fans that watched Luka carry them to the Finals last season didn’t agree with that assessment. Along with week-long protests outside American Airlines Center, the community is actively blaming Harrison and the new owners for slighting the fanbase and their franchise superstar.