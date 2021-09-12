“3 GOATs together in the same building!”: When Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson highlighted Tupac’s final NBA game as a spectator

Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur’s final experience in the audience of an NBA game involved Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

The hip-hop culture and the basketball world are intensely correlated. Rappers usually name-drop their favorite NBA stars on their albums. In addition, a lot of NBA players have had successful rap careers, including Dame Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal.

It’s a no-brainer that both communities tend to enjoy each other’s skills and work. Hip Hop pioneer Tupac Shakur was no different.

Tupac had become a household name in the mid-90s. He was already in the GOAT conversation for hip hop alongside fellow rappers like Biggie, Nas, and Rakim, when tragedy struck. His assassination in 1996 was completely out of the blue, and left the world in shock.

Before the fatal incident, however, it seems Tupac had the opportunity to relish an epic battle for one last time. On February 2, 1996, the legend was in attendance when the 72-10 Chicago Bulls took on the Los Angeles Lakers. The game included two of the GOAT NBA players, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson had recently announced a comeback to the league after announcing his retirement in 1991.

Though Magic had an upper hand on the MJ and the Bulls throughout the 80s, the Lakers were dominated this time around. Scottie Pippen dropped a 30-piece during a 99-84 blowout in favor of the legendary Chicago team.

The Forum was understandably electric, with 3 certified legends of their craft gracing the floor with their presence. Magic would announce his retirement at the end of the season, and the match-up would never take place again.

It’s fitting that Tupac got to witness two other GOATs battle it out in front of him for the final time. People around the world still reminisce about the three legends and their brilliance.