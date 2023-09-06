3 Years After Leaving Press Conference Without a Word, Luka Doncic Repeats ‘Frustrated’ Move Following Tough Loss to Canada

Apr 9, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) sits on the team bench during a timeout in the second quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Slovenia’s basketball starlet, Luka Doncic, had a frustrating game against the favorites Canada. Luka was ejected from the game after receiving 2nd technical foul after arguing with the referees. Slovenia was trailing 77-92 at that time. Luka left the press conference without a word. However, this is not the 1st time Luka has gone without talking to the media post-ejection. This behavior comes in after three years when Doncic did the same act after getting ejected in the NBA regular season against the Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic is known to be one of the most passionate players in the league and is considered the face of the league in the coming years. When the calls are not going in his favor, he whines and complains regularly, leading to technical fouls and ejections. His on and off-court frustration and grouchiness towards officials seem to be a problem that affects the team chemistry.

Luka Doncic leaves the press conference without saying a word

Luka Doncic and Slovenia were knocked out by Canada, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points, leading Canada to a dominant 100-89 over the opponents. As seen in the video posted by Clutch Points on X (formerly Twitter), Luka argued with the referees all night and was eventually ejected after receiving a second technical foul with 6:37 minutes left on the clock.

Luka’s absence, however, did not affect the game’s outcome, but frustrated Luka Donic was seen leaving the building without saying a word in the press conference.

This was not the first time Luka was seen leaving the building without talking to the press. Three years ago, in a game against the Denver Nuggets, Luka was the third leading scorer in the NBA and was scoreless in the 4th quarter, going 0 of 3 from the floor with one 3-point attempt and no free throws. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Luka Doncic left the media scrimmage after going scoreless in the 4th quarter.

Luka Doncic was not happy with his team last season

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks were destined to be championship contenders, and when they traded for Kyrie Irving, it seemed to be a match made due to the dynamic PG-SG combination. However, the Dallas Mavericks gameplay was disappointed with the trade. After a loss against Charlotte Hornets in the pivotal match for playoff qualification, Luka spoke to the media about his low times with the current team’s situation; he responded,

” It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me,” Doncic said. “I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

Luka was visibly frustrated with the happenings on the court, and speculations of Luka leaving the Mavericks shortly cannot be ruled out. Luka is on the verge of becoming the face of the organization, and he might even consider switching teams to win some championships.