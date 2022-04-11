“Playoffs, reputation, and future earnings!? Everything is second to health!”: Matisse Thybulle prefers ‘holistic household’ approach over vaccine, even if it means missing Sixers’ playoffs games

Matisse Thybulle will miss the Sixers’ couple of games in the first round Playoffs series against the Toronto Raptors due to Canada’s vaccination policies.

There was plenty of hoaxes around COVID-19 vaccination since the day it came. The vaccine that took the shortest time in medicinal history to get ready within a year, became a huge talking point for its safety.

Over time a huge number of people including world-famous athletes like Kyrie Irving from the NBA and Novak Djokovic from Tennis took a stance to not take the vaccination.

And to no surprise, most people around the world have been critiquing and making fun of the people who took that stance. There’s another NBA player who has now told of his views about the vaccination as the league is almost at the Playoffs stage.

Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers would not be eligible to play a few games of his team’s 1st round series against the Raptors in Toronto.

Matisse Thybulle took just one dose of vaccination and will not take a second at any cost

Canada has a vacation mandate that doesn’t allow unvaccinated internationals on their land and Thybulle is not fully vaccinated. The defensive juggernaut of the Sixers, after the Sixers’ 118-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the last regular-season game, said he declined to become fully vaccinated because he was raised in a “holistic household”.

“I felt like I had a solid foundation of medical resources that could serve me beyond what this vaccine could do for me,” he said. “It was not the outcome that I wanted, it’s always hard to not be available.”

Thybulle continues: he got the first dose of the vaccine last year under the impression it would prevent him from getting/spreading the disease 100%. Says when that wasn’t the case, he felt comfortable treating himself and approaching it holistically https://t.co/ZRjkdLNF0J — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 11, 2022

The Australian forward accepted that his decision might hurt the Sixers, his reputation, and his future earnings, and thought he could keep it to himself, and keep it quite unlike Kyrie’s case.

But as we know, when you play every night at the highest of platforms in a professional sport, there’s nothing you could do to keep any kind of secrets for long. Not that kind, for sure.

