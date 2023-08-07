3 Years Before ‘Not Caring’ About Magic Johnson’s HIV Diagnosis, Dennis Rodman Expressed His Desire To Guard Him In The Finals: “It Frustrates Magic”

In 1988, the NBA witnessed one of the best Finals in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons took on the Los Angeles Lakers in what would turn out to be a seven-game series. One, where the Lakers proved victorious. However, during the series, Pistons’ coach Chuck Daly made an interesting defensive maneuver. He decided to put Dennis Rodman on Magic Johnson. A challenge The Worm, as he described to the Los Angeles Times, he was ready to accept. Just 3 years before expressing his nonchalance over Magic’s HIV diagnosis.

Advertisement

Johnson rocked the NBA and the sporting world as a whole in 1991 when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with HIV. An announcement that made many players feel ill at ease. But, one player who was unbothered was Rodman himself, who claimed he would “slam him anyways”. A statement that proved positive as the false perception of how HIV was spread began to die down.

Dennis Rodman relished the challenge of guarding Dennis Rodman three years before his HIV diagnosis

Dennis Rodman, known for his defensive prowess was a player, who was never afraid of accepting a challenge. He loved his job as the defensive anchor of a team and enjoyed guarding the opposing team’s best player. And, in 1988 when the Pistons took on the Lakers in the NBA Finals, his attitude was no different.

Advertisement

Throughout the series, The Worm guarded Magic Johnson relentlessly. He relished the opportunity and even spoke about how much he loved it in an interview that same year. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Rodman spoke about how he loved guarding Magic and how it allowed him to show his talents on defense, further adding how he feels the Lakers legend was frustrated when facing him.

It was a hot take from Rodman’s end. But, one that Johnson didn’t agree with, brushing off the Pistons forward’s take claiming he didn’t cause any problems for him whatsoever. That being said, it was the matchup for the ages, one that saw ticket sales go through the roof as the spotlight fell on Isiah Thomas and Magic’s friendship.

Dennis Rodman: “‘I like guarding Magic because it gives me the opportunity to show my talents on the defense,’ Rodman said. ‘Hopefully the NBA won’t leave me off the all-defensive team next year. I think that it frustrates Magic when I guard him,’ Rodman continued. ‘Magic is not the type of player who likes to fight, but he got upset and lost his temper.'” Magic Johnson: “(Rodman) doesn’t frustrate me. I don’t get frustrated. He creates some problems for me, but not a lot.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the end of the series, it was Magic who got the last laugh. Although, his epic performances were matched by the likes of Zeke and Rodman throughout.

Advertisement

Magic and Isiah were incredibly close to the point where the former even cried to the latter after losing to Larry Bird

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas had an incredibly close relationship. The two were great friends almost like brothers. So much so, that Magic had no qualms about opening up about his insecurities with Zeke. In fact, Thomas even revealed that he once witnessed Johnson bare it all as he cried after losing to Larry Bird in the 1984 NBA Finals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAHistory/status/1136759504157020161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It just goes to show, that even if they are enemies on the court, the NBA is a brotherhood at the end of the day. One where players are there to support each other through thick and thin.