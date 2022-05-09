“30 seconds! An NBA player might kill a dude in 5 minutes!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Charles Barkley offering a simple solution to end all fan misbehaviour

Twitter reacts as NBA legend Charles Barkley comes up with a simple solution to all the courtside fan hazing and misbehavior

The NBA, just like any other sport, always counts on fans to get the players hyped up for games. More often than not, fans do just the same, providing some much-needed energy to the home team. However, there have been times when fans have been more menacing than supportive, if not for the home team, then the road team.

We saw a case of the same tonight when Chris Paul‘s mother got harassed by a fan. Going after the players isn’t right, but going after their families? That’s totally out of line.

Also Read: “Y’all put your hands on Chris Paul ’s mom and wife on Mother’s Day?”: Fans support Suns star while he comes out with furious ‘f*ck that’ tweet as Mavs fan abuses his mother in Game 4 defeat

Charles Barkley came up with a solution for the same on Inside the NBA tonight. He suggested that players should get 5 minutes with the bickering fan on center court, with the guarantee of no charges being pressed.

Charles Barkley offered a solution to when a fan at a game can’t control themselves. pic.twitter.com/DEw45eV7Kj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 9, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to the solution provided by Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has been known to get in fights back in his day. Back then, players weren’t afraid to take on the fans for saying stuff that shouldn’t be said. However, the league has made more and more rules to protect the said fans. Chuck doesn’t agree with those and suggested his 5 minutes idea.

NBA Twitter had mixed reactions to the same.

30 seconds! An NBA player might kill a dude in 5 minutes! https://t.co/9JTeaMfvoN — Spam (@warriors4ly) May 9, 2022

Fans when they’re talking shit to a player and the half court spotlight appears pic.twitter.com/VcGzVCxdXB — Matthew Sanchez (@Matthew08502981) May 9, 2022

I really enjoy how every basketball player thinks they are an MMA trained killer. Most of those ivory tower millionaires have never been in a fight. They don’t know what it’s like to wake up every day knowing you’re gonna get jumped on the streets of Tigard. Wouldn’t last a day. https://t.co/4kXzjsYQC3 — Marcus Reaves (@Reaves9) May 9, 2022

Easily fixed. Push the fans back. The nba wants the money though and won’t do anything. Not rocket science push them back 20 feet from the court. They don’t need to be right there on the court — Jeremy Read (@JeremyRead1) May 9, 2022

Grown men making millions fantasizing about fighting kids for saying mean words https://t.co/Zen6aOuSee — Collyn DuBose (@DuboseCollyn) May 9, 2022

Also Read: “Fans can say f**k you but if you say it back, they fine you like they did Draymond Green”: Joel Embiid calls out double standards within NBA regarding verbal abuse

While it’s fun to imagine the same, the league would do no such thing. However, they need to take a firm look at their policy over the summer and surely make some changes. Fans have become too rowdy, and the league needs to shift the power back to the players.