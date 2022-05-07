Basketball

“Fans can say f**k you but if you say it back, they fine you like they did Draymond Green”: Joel Embiid calls out double standards within NBA regarding verbal abuse

“Fans can say f**k you but if you say it back, they fine you like they did Draymond Green”: Joel Embiid calls out double standards within NBA regarding verbal abuse
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan had a 48 inch vertical, but he was not super Mario!": How Bulls legend's bounce is closer to the norm than you'd believe
Next Article
"Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life": Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP
NBA Latest Post
"Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life": Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP
“Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life”: Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gives his MVP vote to Joel Embiid…