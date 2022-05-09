“Y’all put your hands on Chris Paul ’s mom and wife on Mother’s Day?”: Fans support Suns star while he comes out with furious ‘f*ck that’ tweet as Mavs fan abuses his mother in Game 4 defeat

There is a thin line between being a loyal supporter of a ball club and being a heckler, Chris Paul, and his family, unfortunately, had to deal with the latter.

Despite all the preventive measures and proper punishments for the fans who indulge and go over the board in trash-talking players, NBA doesn’t seem to get rid of it anytime soon.

A pattern that started when the fans were welcomed back to the arenas after a long absence due to COVID-19 protocols, doesn’t seem to have an end to it. Players and even their families keep getting heckled by fans in almost all the basketball-playing cities since then.

Also read: “We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things”: Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win

It’s much easier to do it on a basketball court rather than in any other major sport because the stands are so close to the court and players, and generally, it is the courtside fans who are hecklers.

On Sunday when the Suns visited the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the 4th game of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals, Chris Paul didn’t just have one of the worst playoffs performances of his career, he had to deal with the nonsense of a 15-year-old harassing his family in the crowd.

Chris Paul and NBA Twitter were angry at a fan that harassed CP3’s mom and wife

Paul’s mother, Robin, his wife, Jada, and their two children watched the game in seats close behind the Suns’ bench when his mother had hands put on her and his wife was pushed, and Paul’s kids were there to witness it.

Reports said the two pushed Chris Paul’s mom and wife.pic.twitter.com/KuQJI64Nrf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2022

The Mavericks organization released a statement that read, “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

CP3 who was furious when the incident took place came out guns blazing after the game on Twitter.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

Fans echoed Point God’s voice.

Y’all put your hands on Chris Paul’s mom and wife on Mother’s Day??? I need @mcuban to sort this out. That’s embarrassing. — Playoff Bibs (@BibsCorner) May 9, 2022

Trashy and stupid. I’d be the same way Chris Paul is. On behalf of the rest of the Dallas Mavericks fans, we apologize and don’t condone such behavior #NBA #DALvsPHX pic.twitter.com/Gx63BlHmob — Truthful/Unapologetic Podcast – Paul (@TTAUPodcast) May 9, 2022

i don’t like chris paul but i’m completely with him on this one, you don’t touch another persons mother https://t.co/Sb0esP1EJK — (@hoodiedoms) May 9, 2022

— Wholesome Grinch (@Grinch21188235) May 9, 2022

Also read: “Chris Paul gave him a diamond Cartier watch worth at least $20k just to get locked down?”: Reggie Bullock’s return gift to CP3 on his 37th birthday was astounding

Such a shame that two mothers went through that on Mother’s Day at the hands of a kid who might have done something special for his own mom earlier, but did something so bad that it might remain with him and the ones he harassed for the rest of their lives.