Basketball

“Y’all put your hands on Chris Paul ’s mom and wife on Mother’s Day?”: Fans support Suns star while he comes out with furious ‘f*ck that’ tweet as Mavs fan abuses his mother in Game 4 defeat

"Y’all put your hands on Chris Paul ’s mom and wife on Mother’s Day?": Fans support Suns star while he comes out with furious ‘f*ck that’ tweet as Mavs fan abuses his mother in Game 4 defeat
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"We’re being taught by one of the best point guards ever, Chris Paul, on how to do things": Jason Kidd takes a subtle dig at CP3 as Luka Doncic and Co drew crucial fouls in Mavericks win
Next Article
"Lay off the chips, wine and tequilla, LeBron James; get off your couch": Skip Bayless hilariously roasts Lakers' superstar, tells him to work on Free Throws instead
NBA Latest Post
"Lay off the chips, wine and tequilla, LeBron James; get off your couch": Skip Bayless hilariously roasts Lakers' superstar, tells him to work on Free Throws instead
“Lay off the chips, wine and tequilla, LeBron James; get off your couch”: Skip Bayless hilariously roasts Lakers’ superstar, tells him to work on Free Throws instead

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James and hilariously responds to his Ruffles bag, advises…