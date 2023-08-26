31 Days Since Jaylen Brown’s $304,000,000 Contract, Shaquille O’Neal Marvels Over Celtics Star Giving Robotics Lecture at MIT

Jaylen Brown made headlines 31 days ago when he signed the biggest contract in NBA history. Agreeing to a five-year deal worth $304,000,000, the NBA world was ecstatic for the Boston Celtics star. Legends of the game came out and congratulated him for the deal. And, recently, Shaquille O’Neal also marveled over the contract on Instagram, and the fact that Brown received news of the same while giving a robotics lecture at MIT.

Advertisement

Shaq has always been skeptical of the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He never quite understood why the Celtics chose to keep the two together, especially with their lack of post-season success. Granted, they have made the Conference Finals on more than one occasion, and even the Finals in 2022. But, their partnership clearly hasn’t been enough to take them all the way. Nevertheless, Big Diesel is clearly happy and proud of Brown and his successes.

Shaquille O’Neal applauds Jaylen Brown for his $304,000,000 contract and for giving a robotics lecture at MIT

Basketball aside, Jaylen Brown has gained a reputation for himself thanks to his numerous other interests. Not only was he an academic, but he also participated in numerous extra-curricular activities growing up, including chess. He even went to one of the top universities in the country, the University of California, Berkley.

Advertisement

But, recently, he had a huge victory in his career, as he signed a massive $304,000,000 deal. It’s the biggest deal in NBA history and the way he found out about it makes for an exciting story. After all, he found out about his new five-year extension while he was giving a lecture on robotics at MIT.

It’s an incredible story, that showcases just how smart and influential a player Brown is. But, fans aren’t the only ones in awe of JB’s intellectual prowess. Even NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but marvel at Brown, sharing the story of his new contract via social media.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1695349462380777615?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwX3aP5sMzV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Brown’s story and his dedication to his interests are truly inspirational. He is a player that wants to be more than just an NBA superstar. And, given all that he has achieved thus far, he is well on his way to having a prosperous career even after he retires from the league.

Advertisement

Brown has an interesting clause in his contract surrounding a whopping $7,777,777

There can be no denying that Jaylen Brown’s $304,000,000 deal has rocked the NBA world. However, what is even more shocking is the clause that is included in the five-year extension. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, Brown insisted on including a clause that would guarantee his foundation, 7uice an annual donation of $7,777,777.

7uice is a charity foundation that works towards the advancement of black communities across a range of fields, including education and food security. Reports suggest that the payment will be made on the 1st of July each year, and the figure was offered in honor of Brown’s Celtics jersey no.7.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1683914018035990528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brown truly is a pioneer, both on and off the court. An exceptionally talented guard, he continues to put on exhilarating performances while also making sure to give back to the community. He is a shining example of what every NBA player should be like, and rookies entering the league would do well to look up to him.