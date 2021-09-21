“Stephen Curry is the hardest player to guard in the NBA”: Former Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy chooses to crown the Warriors star over LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Former New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy hands Stephen Curry a massive compliment ahead of this upcoming season

Stephen Curry is not a human, while he is on a basketball court. He just isn’t.

The Warriors star being on the court is like a Jujutsu Kaisen character using Domain Expansion. If you are their opponent, in their domain, you will get burnt.

The Chef is now finally in the conversation for the best player in the league, due to the flat-out mind-boggling season he had last year. But, the best player in the league also has to be the one that’s the toughest to guard in the entire NBA.

In a league that has Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and even Giannis Antetokounmpo, can Curry really be awarded the crown?

Well, judging on who you are, former Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy’s answer may surprise you.

Stan Van Gundy believes Stephen Curry is the hardest player to guard in the entire NBA

And frankly, we can’t help but agree.

Now, now, before some of y’all start hatching plans to murder us, we don’t think there is a massive difference between him, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. Honestly, at some point, it really just comes down to who you prefer out of the three players.

Stan Van Gundy on Steph Curry on the Slapping glass podcast: “He’s the hardest guy in the NBA to guard” — Baltej (@Baltej_hoops) September 20, 2021

While we love us some Reaper and King content, no one is quite as awe-inspiring as one Wardell Stephen Curry. And after what has felt like such a long and arduous offseason, we simply can’t wait to watch him out there on the court again.

