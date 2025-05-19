Shaquille O’Neal Reveals The Truth On Supposed $50 Million McDonald’s Deal Being Contingent On Lifetime Chicken Nuggets

Shaquille O’Neal, being one of the most recognizable stars in NBA history, has a huge endorsement and investment portfolio. The four-time NBA champ has been the face of several top brands over the years and also opened his own fast-food joint, Big Chicken, in 2018.

He’s had endorsement deals with Reebok, Carnival Cruises, Papa John’s, and Epson, to name a few. But is the story of him turning down a $50 million deal from McDonald’s over a petty reason true? O’Neal recently addressed that.

During a podcast with Ashley Nevel, O’Neal was asked to choose between “cap” and “check” to confirm or refute rumors from his playing days. For instance, when asked whether he signed a business deal based on a game of rock-paper-scissors, O’Neal straight up said “cap” to deny it. The next question? McDonald’s.

Nevel asked the former Lakers center whether he decided against partnering with McDonald’s because they didn’t agree to a lifetime free chicken nuggets clause. It would’ve been a bizarre condition, but one O’Neal’s fans would’ve actually loved to see included in the potential deal, just for the jokes. Sadly, Shaq said no.

As for his preferences, O’Neal admitted that if McDonald’s had presented a similar offer back in the day, he would’ve preferred the Number One—the Big Mac meal. He went as far as saying he would’ve accepted a $50 million deal if that had been the case.

Regardless, it wouldn’t matter today. Since Shaq—once a huge McDonald’s fan—now owns Big Chicken, any deal with McDonald’s likely wouldn’t exist. No free Big Macs for Diesel.

Shaquille O’Neal’s history with McDonald’s

Well, O’Neal may not have gotten what he wanted at McDonald’s, but he certainly broke the bank to eat there to his heart’s content—even during his peak playing days. When he bulked up with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Shaq’s go-to choice was none other than McDonald’s.

Even on game days, he’d sometimes swing by twice. “I used to wake up, have McDonald’s for breakfast, have McDonald’s for lunch, play a game, and then go to a restaurant,” he said in an older interview.

His love for the iconic restaurant might stem from the fact that he actually worked there for one day when he was younger, as he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Talking about his own restaurant in Los Angeles, where he serves the ‘Kobe Burger’ and ‘Shaq Burger’ with proper expertise, Kimmel asked if he’d ever worked in a restaurant himself. “I worked at McDonald’s for one day,” Shaq replied. “When I was a youngster, my father said, ‘You babysit your siblings or you go to work.’ I said, ‘I’m not babysitting no kids.’ I went to work one day and I was like, ‘I quit.’”

Still, that brief stint must’ve been enough for him to build a bond with McDonald’s—and maybe even sparked his love for opening and investing in his own chains.