“I Remember I Kept Talking to Kobe”: On Rich Eisen’s Show, Shaquille O’Neal Narrates the Tale of the Biggest Comeback of His Career

Shaquille O’Neal dominated the NBA for nearly two decades with his natural talent and explosive power. He won four championships and created countless unforgettable moments—some so incredible, even he found them hard to believe. But for every great athlete, there’s one defining moment that makes them feel unstoppable, like they can do anything.

For Shaq, that moment came during his MVP season, when he was dominating the league as the centerpiece of the Lakers, right alongside Kobe Bryant.

So, what was Shaquille O’Neal’s most memorable moment—one that also happened to be part of one of the greatest comebacks of his decorated career? It came during Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

That same season, according to Shaq, he was at the peak of his powers, having just earned his only league MVP award and leading the Lakers on a dominant run. With the series tied 3-3, the Lakers found themselves trailing by as much as 15 to 20 points in the decisive game. Their hopes of reaching the NBA Finals once again seemed to be slipping away.

For Shaq, it was a crushing feeling. He believed it was finally their year. In previous seasons, they either hadn’t been good enough or were swept aside early. But this time felt different—until it didn’t.

That’s when head coach Phil Jackson called one of his signature timeouts. In classic Phil fashion, he motivated the team by almost demotivating them—telling them to just go through the motions, to finish the game with pride even if they lost.

“I don’t know about biggest, but my favorite was that Portland series game seven because I think that was my MVP year. I was having a great year, and it was kind of thought in the game, especially being down 15-20. I’ve always gotten so close. Then Phil called a timeout.”

But the veterans in the locker room weren’t ready to accept defeat. They rallied the team, reminding them of who they were and what they were playing for.

“The elders of the team kind of picked us up. When I saw my guys ready to go, I was like, just chip away. Next thing you we were tied and up by one. I can remember, I kept telling Kobe, I know you are doing your thing, but whenever you come, you wanna drop it off, I’m there.”

The pep talk reignited something. The Lakers tightened their defense, found their rhythm, and slowly chipped away at the lead. One possession at a time, the momentum shifted. Before long, they had tied the game—and then took a narrow lead.

Shaq had been dominant all series long, leading the Lakers in nearly every category. But Game 7? That night belonged to Kobe Bryant. Mamba was in full control, hitting big shots and playing with unmatched intensity. Still, the 4-time NBA champion made sure Kobe knew he was there if the Mamba needed him.

Then came the iconic moment that has been replayed in highlight reels ever since—the famous Kobe-to-Shaq alley-oop.

With the Lakers now holding a four-point lead and just under a minute left in the game, Kobe Bryant took control. Dribbling past a fading Scottie Pippen, he surveyed the court and locked eyes with Shaquille O’Neal. In that instant, Kobe gave the signal—a silent understanding between two superstars.

Bryant floated a perfect lob into the air, and the 7-foot-1 Shaq rose up and hammered it home with a thunderous dunk, extending the lead to six and igniting an eruption inside Staples Center. The play was the exclamation point on an unforgettable comeback.

The Lakers added four more points to seal the game, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals to face the Indiana Pacers. That alley-oop wasn’t just a highlight—it became a symbol of a new era of dominance in Los Angeles.