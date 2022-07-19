315lb Shaquille O’Neal calls fans ‘crazy’ in ‘Kobe Bryant vs Wilt Chamberlian’ GOAT Lakers debate

Shaquille O’Neal is a bonafide legend in purple and gold.

Big Shaq was the most dominant force in the league during his time with the Lakers. Paired with Kobe Bryant, the duo formed arguably the greatest one-two punch the league has ever seen.

Shaquille O’Neal was a three-time finals MVP as the Lakers completed a three-peat from 2000-2002. Shaq also attained league MVP status and missed out on unanimous MVP status by one Allen Iverson vote during his time with the LA outfit.

Shaquille O’Neal therefore, finds himself quite high on the hierarchy of Lakers legends. The storied franchise has played host to some of the titans of the game. Arriving at a Mount Rushmore of Lakers stars is easier said than done.

However, Shaq seems to have certain opinions on the same. In surprising fashion, Shaq left himself outside the top 5. What was even more surprising was his choice of ranking surrounding a particular fellow big man.

What is Shaq’s take on the GOATs Laker debate?

Shaq’s final list of greatest Lakers featured 5 names. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, and Wilt Chamberlain. However, Shaq did not further list who was on top in a hierarchy between the five.

Might have to kick myself off this list right here pic.twitter.com/yEoYKmbTmG — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 19, 2022

He did, however, go at a fan who picked Wilt Chamberlain over Kobe Bryant.

You’re crazy — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 19, 2022

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as the greatest Laker ever. After all, the man has two separate jerseys retired by the Lakers. Kobe won the franchise five championships and played only for the Lakers in a career that spanned 20 long years.

Wilt Chamberlain on the other hand was a freak of nature. Chamberlain holds an absurd number of records, particularly with respect to his scoring and rebounding. Most of them are unlikely to be ever broken too, such was Wilt the Stilt’s dominance of the game.

However, Wilt Chamberlain was a Laker only for a brief spell. Wilt spent only 5 years of his 15-year-long career at LA. His legacy as a basketball icon, therefore, isn’t exactly linked to the Lakers alone.

While this is no slight to Wilt Chamberlain, it does take a hit on his chances at GOAT Laker status. And Shaq is arguably pointing at the same while calling a fan crazy for picking Wilt over Kobe.

While Kobe over Wilt in the basketball GOAT tier might trigger arguments, the status of GOAT Laker seems to vest safely with Kobe. Magic definitely offers competition, but Kobe might just edge it. Or at least, his running mate, Shaquille O’Neal seems to believe so.

