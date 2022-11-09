325 Lbs ‘Shredded’ Shaquille O’Neal Posts Concerning Leg Workout Video, Fans Fear Painful Injury

Shaquille O’Neal was never known for his fitness. The 7′ ft 1″ center weighed 325 lbs during his NBA career. That’s heavier than most players in history. And safe to assume, Shaq’s weight wasn’t just his muscle. It’s not that Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t game fit but he wasn’t the most active and shredded player out there.

During his NBA days, Shaq was the biggest, meanest player. His size and strength made it almost impossible to stop the 4-time Champion. His dominance was so pronounced that all opponents feared facing him on the court. That is what made Shaq perhaps not take such good care of himself.

Despite a poor fitness regime during his career, he has developed a penchant for workouts recently and has undergone a physical change. That being said, perhaps the tough workout routine has been too harsh on the superstar.

Shaquille O’Neal’s leg workout video scares fans

Overtime recently shared a video of the Lakers legend working out his leg. Upon close-up, as O’Neal goes through his set, viewers could notice an oddity on his quad muscles.

The strange protruding lump looked out of place and quite painful. However, even as fans shared their concern, Shaq was busy getting those reps with a smile on his face.

Here are some reactions to the Shaquille O’Neal video:

My man Shaq need to see somebody about that. — Sergio Longoria (@realestateZADDY) November 9, 2022

One fan suggested that it was perhaps Shaq’s training as a young player that caused this.

His Young Days Training Lead To This, Am Not Sure If It’ll Be Painful — ʟᴏʀᴅᴅʏ (@lorddy__) November 9, 2022

One of the fans remained confused.

why would that be painful? — Maniax (@Maniax_19) November 9, 2022

I would’ve had to tap out for today — Josiah Ellison (@King_joe_music) November 9, 2022

His knee cap in high thigh 😂 https://t.co/f472RAtMvG — Antman the GOAT (@antmanumba1fan) November 9, 2022

Shaq should possibly rest his leg

We are not doctors but the video clearly shows an issue. Perhaps it’s an old injury that has remained all these years. As NBA players, performing at such a high level puts an awful lot of stress on your body, especially your muscles.

O’Neal’s legs took the brunt of his explosive strength and athleticism. It wouldn’t be surprising to believe that this was caused by the extreme intensity of his life during his pro days.

