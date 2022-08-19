325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal slammed down trolls picking on Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a ‘class clown’ who jokes a lot, but he doesn’t take jokes when it comes to his children

Shaquille O’Neal is a real-life giant. Standing tall at 7’1 and weighing around 325 lbs, having the big man just stand in front of you is an intimidating thing on its own. Shaq wasn’t only just a big body. He was a dominant force in the NBA. Many argue that he is the most dominant player in NBA history.

The big man usually likes to keep things light-hearted and has often identified himself as the class clown. Shaq makes a lot of jokes, and he can equally take them as well. However, if there is one thing he doesn’t joke about, that’s family.

Back in 2019, Shaq’s two sons, Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal, were playing together for Crossroads School. During the game, the two kids missed free throws, just like their father used to. This led to some heckling from the crowd, which Shareef took in stride and made an Instagram post about.

Shaquille O’Neal shut down trolls, goes right back at them

Throughout his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal had only one Achilles heal: free-throw shooting. The big man averaged 52.7% from the charity stripe all throughout his career. His field goal percentage was 58.2%, which is 5.5% higher than his shooting from the FT line.

Despite the same, the big man is one of the best offensive players to have ever played, and he’s proud of the same.

When his kids were trolled online, he didn’t take it easy.

“And tell ’em you daddy the best to ever do it , but then again u ain’t gotta say nothing. THEY ALREADY KNOW,”

Shaq even gets defensive in his son's IG comments 😂

The big fella doesn’t play around when it comes to his kids, and he’s made that clear abundantly.