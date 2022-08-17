Shaquille O’Neal heavily roasted son Shareef for thirsting over $1.7 billion worth Rihanna

When Shaquille O’Neal had to remind his son who he was, before Shareef O’Neal played the Uno reverse card on pops

Shaquille O’Neal has been quite the funny man ever since his NBA career came to a close.

During his tenure in the league, the big man was quite the bully, whether it be his personality or his play style on the court. But now, he has a far softer persona, something we see with his kids as well.

The man has always been very protective when it came to his children, but it is especially the case now. But, of course, as all fathers do from time to time, he knows how to bring his kids down a peg when they need it. And one time he chose to do just that to Shareef O’Neal, while he was waiting for Rihanna to… approach him on Instagram.

What did he do? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal dissed his son saying Rihanna would rather go for him, than Shareef O’Neal

Rihanna has been a big deal in the music world for quite some time. And heck, when you manage to earn a net worth of $1.7 billion through the music industry and have quite the looks as well, you’re going to have some people thirsting after you.

Still, we have to say, Shareef’s approach definitely stands out a bit more from the rest.

Take a gander at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shareef O’Neal (@shareefoneal)

And what did Shaq do?

Daddy Shaq is something else… pic.twitter.com/4MdlpV10hs — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) August 17, 2022

Spectacular.

That is the only real world for it.

