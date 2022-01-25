“33 ain’t good enough, Devin Booker! We want 40!”: Isiah Thomas hilariously teases Candace Parker for her botched predictions about Suns star

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas can’t help but crack jokes with Candace Parker after Devin Booker goes off for 33 points vs Jazz.

While Chris Paul is stealing all the limelight, it isn’t like Devin Booker is falling too far behind.

As Chris Paul has been leading the Phoenix Suns, his back-court partner has not only been following his lead, but also doing it in style, averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting 44.0% from the field, and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

And if you’re not impressed, we’d like to also inform you, the shots Booker takes are such difficult ones, you’d need to have a green light greener than the color green to justifiably even take them. So we’d say making 44% of those shots is pretty darn impressive.

It was exactly this kind of performance he put up against the Jazz, scoring 33 points on 40% from the field. But, despite the points total, WNBA star and NBA analyst couldn’t help but want a higher score from him. And it was something that Pistons legend Isiah Thomas just couldn’t help but joke about.

Isiah Thomas teases Candace Parker when she shows her slight disappointment that Devin Booker didn’t go for 40

We won’t lie, we’re with Candace on this one. Heck, we’d be surprised if anyone isn’t.

At the end of the day, Devin Booker lives off tough mid-rangers. Who could turn down the entertainment value of that guy not only making his impossible shots but also going for 40 in the process?

But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. First, allow us to show you the teasing in action.

Isiah Thomas may not have the cleanest past in the NBA. But boy is the man a funny one.

