$33 million Mavs’ player has a better 3-point record than James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant in the playoffs

Maxi Kleber has made more three-pointers in playoffs game than Kobe Bryant, James Harden, and Kevin Durant

Maxi Kleber plays a pivotal role for the Dallas Mavericks. The 30-year-old has played 5 seasons for the team. A power forward, he brings much-needed depth to Dallas’ rotation.

He was previously on a 4-year, $35.6 million. The recent extension has moved his term to 2026 and is expected to fetch $33 million.

Kleber registered the best rebounding performance last season. He averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and started 21 games.

Maxi was essential to Mavericks’ success in the 2022 playoffs. He reached the Western Conference Finals and averaged 8.7 points per game.

He is a good role player but he is an easily expendable asset. And although a decent shooter, he has made 1.2 threes per game in his 5 seasons. However, the 6’10” center holds a three-pointer stat that is better than Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden.

Maxi Kleber made more threes than Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden

Durant, Bryant, and Harden are three of the most lethal shooters of their era. Kobe, who preceded the two OKC alum, was the most impactful player of the 2000s.

He reigned over the league with an iron will and won 5 championships in the 2000s. His three-peat alongside Shaquille O’Neal cemented him in history books. Though his final two championships lifted him to the legendary level.

One of a rare few players who averaged 35+ points over a season. In 05-06, he landed a whopping 12.2 field goals per game.

But playoffs Kobe was so dominant from the mid-range, he attempted only 4 attempts from beyond the arc and made just 1.3 threes.

Meanwhile, Durant and Harden are two of the most lethal forces from distance. Harden has made the third most threes in NBA history and stands only behind Stephen Curry and Ray Allen.

However, Maxi Kleber has made more threes in a single playoff game than all three of these.

This man has a better career-high in 3PTs made in a playoff game than Durant, Harden, and Kobe pic.twitter.com/ncvjKbqvZS — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 10, 2022

On April 8th, 2022, Dallas faced Utah in Game 2 of the first round. Mavericks outscored Jazz 110-106. Kleber contributed 25 points of which 24 were scored from beyond the arc. Maxi made 8 of his 11 threes and gathered 6 rebounds.

In comparison, Kobe dropped 6 threes in three different post-season games. Harden on the other hand has registered 5 playoff games with 7 made threes. Durant has the same record as the Mamba, 6 threes in 3 different games.

