LeBron James spent 20x more than Shaquille O’Neal on his Los Angeles mansion despite staying in LA for only 4 years

LeBron James is the newest face of the Lakers, and he’s already one-upped Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal in the real estate market.

The Lakers absolutely underperformed last season. They made the bold move to bring in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason, but the move absolutely blew up in their faces.

The roster was never built to take advantage of Westbrook’s best traits, and he had perhaps his worst statistical season of his career. Everything he did on the court was viewed under a microscope.

Whether it was roster issues or coaching, the Westbrook fit was always off. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was injured for a large part of the season.

LeBron James for his part did everything he could. He almost led the league in scoring, and he had an MVP caliber season. He perhaps would have even won had the Lakers not done so poor.

Pretty wild stat I just came across for a piece I’m working on (should be out tomorrow): The duo of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley logged 1037 minutes together this past season. That number is almost double what LeBron James and Anthony Davis tallied as a tandem: (576). — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) June 15, 2022

Shaq’s legendary career with the Lakers is well documented. He led the team to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002, winning three Finals MVPs along the way.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen’s brother’s medical condition led to an $18 million steal for Michael Jordan and the Bulls

LeBron James’ mansion is far more expensive than Shaquille O’Neal’s

LeBron James made a splash when he moved to Los Angeles. He purchased a massive mansion in Beverly Hills for a whopping $36.75 million.

The property spans 2.5 acres, and LeBron bought it off of Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ and it is fully decked out with incredible features.

His mansion has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also comes with seven fireplaces, a pool house, a lighted tennis court, and a screening room.

Shaq’s LA mansion was worth 20 times less LeBron’s when he sold it. Shaq bought his mansion for $1.8 million, listed it for $2.5 million in 2019, and sold it for $1.85 million in 2021.

His mansion spans 5,217 square feet, has five bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. It was located in Bell Canyon, and it also had a state of the art gym and a tennis court.

The price difference is staggering, and it also is astonishing given LeBron has only been in California for four years while Shaq lived in LA and played for the Lakers for a lot longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Also Read: 9-year-old Michael Jordan prophesied to his mom Deloris Jordan that he would win an Olympic gold medal