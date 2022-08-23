Basketball

LeBron James spent 20x more than Shaquille O’Neal on his Los Angeles mansion despite staying in LA for only 4 years

LeBron James spent 20x more than Shaquille O’Neal on his Los Angeles mansion despite staying in LA for only 4 years
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant's $136 million contract led to him forcing Lakers All-Star to black out
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James spent 20x more than Shaquille O’Neal on his Los Angeles mansion despite staying in LA for only 4 years
LeBron James spent 20x more than Shaquille O’Neal on his Los Angeles mansion despite staying in LA for only 4 years

LeBron James is the newest face of the Lakers, and he’s already one-upped Lakers legend…