350 lbs Shaquille O’Neal was under fire for “tackling and punching” a TNT studio co-worker

Shaquille O’Neal was once investigated by the police after getting involved in some ‘horseplay’ with a TNT coworker.

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons, averaging 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. In addition to his four championships, he was named NBA Finals MVP three times and NBA MVP in 2000.

During his time in the NBA, he established himself as one of the most dominant big men the game has ever seen; since retiring, he’s found plenty of success in business and has become a fixture on TNT.

The big man has proven to be an important part of the network’s NBA coverage, adding some fun to what could otherwise be a dry broadcast.

The big man enjoys sparring with Charles Barkley, and the two veterans bring a sense of levity to what could otherwise be a dull studio show.

Shaquille O’Neal was once investigated by the police for ‘horseplay’ after NBA on TNT crew member filed an assault case

Atlanta police were looking into Shaquille O’Neal in connection with an alleged assault on a coworker at Turner Studios last year.

According to the police report, the “NBA on TNT” analyst was accused of tackle-punching Robert Williams at the studio on May 9, 2013.

According to the report, “Shaquille O’Neal ran out of a room and hit me with a tackle punch to the back, knocking me down and falling on top of me, injuring my neck and back.”

Following the incident, Williams, 44, sought medical attention. Sgt. Greg Lyon of the Atlanta Police Department spoke with WSB-TV 2 about reports that Williams had suffered serious injuries.

“I don’t know the extent of his injury, but I have heard that his injuries to his back were severe,” Lyon said.

The police were not called that night, and O’Neal has yet to be charged.

O’Neal’s attorney, Dennis Roach, said, “This was nothing more than horseplay.” “Nobody intended for anyone to be hurt.”

“We understand that Shaquille O’Neal’s physical attack on Mr. Robert Williams is under criminal investigation,” Williams’ attorney said in a statement to WSB. Mr. Williams is currently recuperating from surgery. “However, he states unequivocally that the permanent injuries he sustained were not the result of any form of ‘horseplay.'”

