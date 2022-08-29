37-year-old billionaire, LeBron James, has lived longer as an active NBA player than as a mere mortal civilian

LeBron James is the epitome of longevity and success that an athlete can achieve in professional sports and the world is grateful to him for showing us that in the best way possible.

The magnificence with which LeBron James performed in his 19th year in the NBA has taken his greatness miles ahead, even if he failed to lead his Lakers to anything of team significance last season.

The man finished the 2021-22 season (at 30.3 points per game) close second to the scoring champion Joel Embiid with a 0.3 PPG differential at 37 years of age.

James is the undisputed greatest all-round player of all time. His, 37000+ points, 10,200+ rebounds, and 10,000+ assists make him the only player in NBA history to have achieved the 30K/10K/10K mark.

But that is just a small part of the legacy he has created in one of the longest and most accomplished careers of all time. His longevity and ability to maintain his fitness and form for so long have defied a lot many things.

NBA Reddit reveals LeBron James has officially lived a day longer as an NBA player than when he wasn’t

This mind-boggling revelation, by NBA Reddit, might blow up your mind. Yes, the King of the NBA has reigned the hardwood in the grandest stage of basketball for more than half his mortal life.

In his 19 years since making it to the league, James established himself as arguably the greatest of all time with four Championships, 18 All-Star and All-NBA selections (the most all-time), second highest in points, top-10 in assists and has led his teams to ten finals against some of the greatest teams of all time.

Not only that, but off the court, he has been a perfect role model for the fans of the game, having no bad habits or been in any kind of scandals like most other superstars.

With his investments and endorsements with various big-time companies, as well as his own production house, the man’s entrepreneurial skills have made him only the second billionaire athlete who is still active in his sport.

LBJ’s social work and contributions all around the world also make his case for the GOAT athlete, where Jordan falls behind the likes of Muhammad Ali.

When it is all said and done, the world will admire James much more than they do now and miss him like they never did anyone before him.