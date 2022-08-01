$1 billion worth LeBron James was ignored and mistaken for Dwyane Wade all in the same day

LeBron James is one of the most recognizable people in the world. However, he was once mistaken for his friend Dwayne Wade!

In 2003, three of the greatest players in NBA history were drafted. LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Carmelo Anthony were selected in what is now considered a legendary draft class.

The three men alongside another one of the greats Chris Paul form one of the most well-known friend groups in sports, the Banana Boat Squad.

In fact, two of them would team up in the NBA, winning two NBA Championships together. The duo of King James and D-Wade were unstoppable from 2010 to 2014.

The two are so close that they consider each other brothers. However, they aren’t twins, despite what some people thought when they mistook LeBron for Dwayne at a pizza shop.

A customer at Blaze Pizza surprisingly believed that Lakers star LeBron James was Dwayne Wade

In 2019, LeBron James went undercover as a waiter/delivery boy known as Ron at Blaze Pizza. The pizza company that he has invested in since it was founded in 2011.

While at Blaze Pizza, the King got the shock of his life. Despite being one of the greatest, if not the greatest basketball player of all time, very few people recognized him.

In fact, one fan completely ignored him when he came up to say hello, while another mistook him for three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat legend, Dwayne Wade. A moment that put a smile on James’ face.

It’s not every day that one of the GOATs gets mistaken for someone else entirely. Safe to say it must have been a humbling experience for King James.

