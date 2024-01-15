4 Weeks After Calling Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Goofy’, Former Blazer Claims The Bucks Are Damian Lillard’s Team Instead Of The 2x MVP’s

Evan Turner recently turned heads with his latest dig on the Milwaukee Bucks’ talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo. Only 4 weeks after calling the 2x MVP ‘goofy’, the former Portland Trail Blazers player backed Damian Lillard publicly. He shockingly declared that the Bucks were the point guard’s team rather than the Greek Freak’s side, sparking a response from the NBA community.

The situation spurred from Lillard’s game-winner against the Sacramento Kings on home court. With less than 2 seconds left to play in the match, the 7x All-Star attempted a three-pointer from 32 feet to seal the victory. His endeavors resulted in the team’s 28th win in the regular season as the Bucks eventually pulled away just enough to win the game 143-142 in overtime.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1746728041928065076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The defining moment captured the attention of Turner as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts. “That’s Dame’s team,” he posted to display his support for the 33-year-old while indirectly demeaning the influence of Antetokounmpo. It raised eyebrows all around as he backed the new recruit as the face of the Bucks ahead of the international star who helped them win a championship in 2021.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thekidet/status/1746731089094430854?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, it only added a layer to his long list of debatable takes on the 29-year-old. A month ago when Antetokounmpo made the headlines for his post-game actions surrounding the match ball against the Indiana Pacers, Turner refused to hold back. “S/o to Giannis for setting a career record in points and goofiness,” he highlighted at the time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thekidet/status/1735155289966743913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, his recent comment only served as an extension of his belief regarding the power forward. Expectedly, it frustrated certain NBA supporters as they united to voice their disagreement with his current statement. “It is Giannis team. Nobody believes for one second it’s Dames team,” one fan wrote showcasing his displeasure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lilkasperss/status/1746739812902613405?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another openly mocked the 35-year-old hinting at a possible feud between him and Antetokounmpo. “Lmao bro I already know Giannis must’ve done something to you c’mon now,” the supporter jokingly commented.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/luarlord2/status/1746737215013556494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, the followers seemed to have taken Turner’s remarks lightly on this matter. His past string of controversial statements on the 6ft 11″ NBA star had already diminished the volume behind his words. So, his recent announcement only further indicated an underlying dislikeness towards the Bucks forward as the Chicago-born refused to take a step back.

Looking back at Evan Turner’s controversial remarks toward Giannis Antetokounmpo

In September last year, the 2021 Finals MVP opened up about his unwillingness to work out with active NBA players. He cited his sheathed competitive spirit as the major reason behind it on the 48 Minutes podcast show. This remark was subjected to criticism from Turner, as he mentioned, “Ain’t nobody coming to Milwaukee to work out wit you”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thekidet/status/1701981943057797545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite often being immensely critical of the Bucks star, the former small forward had once publicly praised him. “Buddy actually got a championship mindset, you can see why he’s successful,” he mentioned last month. Yet, in the end, Turner added, “I still don’t have him in my top 5, but I can respect greatness,” maintaining his stance on the player.

His controversial comments on Antetokounmpo have turned into an obvious thing in recent times. That’s why, fans seemingly view them with skepticism and a preconceived notion of lack of seriousness. So, the recent instance was no exception as the public image of Antetokounmpo remained intact.