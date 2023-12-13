“Jake Paul Looking for Next Fight”: Fans Push ‘Problem Child’ to Face NBA Star After Draymond Green Ejected for Punching

For the third time this season, during the game against the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green was ejected. Why? For a heavy swinging punch to Jusuf Nurkić. As this was staggering to see, it quickly spread on the internet like wildfire. As we know, the internet is a wild space where any incident gets linked quickly. So now, fans suggest Jake Paul has got his next opponent for his fight, and it’s none other than Draymond Green. Let’s dive in to find details.

If you didn’t know, in a recent Warriors vs. Suns, while Nurkic was guarding Green, there was some contact between them. And suddenly, Green swiped at Nurkic and hit him in the face.

Consequently, the Warriors’ star received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game. And now this incident has sparked some interest in a boxing match between Paul and Green, as suggested by fans. Check out some fan reactions below.

Well, this is not the only incident that generated excitement for Paul vs. Green. Earlier, Paul made a lucrative offer to Green after a video surfaced of Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at practice, offering him $10M to fight for his Most Valuable Promotion. However, Green hasn’t responded.

Now that Green has once again shown a ruthless attitude, fans were quick to call out both superstars to fight under the lights. It’s indeed now common to see two superstars from different fields engaging in an exhibition fight. Given Green’s ruthless attitude, he seems perfect for this violent sport.

On the flip side, YouTube sensation has outshined numerous great fighters. Next, “The Problem Child” is gearing up for a fight on December 15th against professional boxer Andre August. While his fight against Green is yet to materialize, Paul has set his sights on a bout against Canelo Álvarez.

Amidst Of Draymond Green Fight Suggestion, Jake Paul Claims Fight Against Canelo Álvarez Just Around The Corner

While the dream fight with Draymond Green may not be happening yet, there’s another dream fight for Paul that’s in talks – against none other than Canelo Alvarez. In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, when asked about the potential fight with Alvarez, Paul dropped a major bomb, stating that this fight was just around the corner. He stated:

“It becomes this really fun, interesting fight that I think is historical, and Canelo has shown and expressed interest in interviews, so I think we’re closer than we think. And it’s just bizarre to even be saying that now when, like, three or two years ago, I’m saying that. I believed it from day one. Everyone else was like, ‘who is this? kid shut this kid up’ and then now it’s pretty real.”

It will be interesting to see what Paul does next after his fight against Andre August. So far, he has overpowered Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and many other big names, bringing in solid PPV numbers. And now, fans are excited to see if he’ll face Green or Canelo in the future.