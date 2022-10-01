“4 Year Old Deuce Tatum Knows Lyrics Better Than LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jayson Tatum’s Son Rapping About His Father

Jayson Tatum uploaded a snap of his son, Deuce Tatum, singing a song made about the Celtics star and NBA Twitter lost it

Basketball action is back! Even though the 2022-23 NBA season still has almost 18 days to tip-off, the preseason action has begun. We saw the Warriors and the Wizards battle it out in Tokyo and then the Clippers in Seattle.

The action isn’t too far away for the Boston Celtics as well. They host the Charlotte Hornets at 1 PM on Sunday. After a disappointing Finals run and the recent Ime Udoka scandals, Jayson Tatum and co would be looking forward to shifting attention back to basketball. The Celtics have been scathed by the actions of their now suspended Head Coach.

If things go as planned, we may see JT’s adorable son, Deuce Tatum, courtside for the same. The 4-year-old was always a beloved figure for the Celtics’ community. However, the recent postseason run spread his fame even further.

NBA Twitter reacts to Deuce Tatum vibing to ‘Jayson Tatum’

Jayson Tatum is not your regular 24-year-old. He already has 3x All-Star appearances under his belt, and recently won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors. Recently he uploaded a snap of his son Deuce rapping along to a song named after him.

Deuce Tatum casually rapping about his father and #Celtics legend Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/YKyM1TtKBz — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) September 30, 2022

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but vibe along.

4 y/o Deuce knows lyrics better than LeBron 🤡 https://t.co/V22RkItIC9 — Spam (@warriors4ly) October 1, 2022

🎶

WOOO

my money tall, Jayson Tatum

pull up shoot, Jayson Tatum

🎶 pic.twitter.com/LfJ8B4EDpe — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 30, 2022

🤣🤣 funniest kid ever https://t.co/WGTgtfFlV1 — DA LIT ONE 🔥 (@FattSino) September 30, 2022

A certain fella named Riley is gonna have this video posted .02 seconds after every Celtics win this year https://t.co/017K0ihPsO — semaJ (@semaJ7272) September 30, 2022

Do Tatum got an endorsement with Snapchat or something? Who uses that app still? https://t.co/Y6PCBw4Rar — Ya Belichick (@YaSharpton) September 30, 2022

Can’t wait for the season to start and for us to get more of this father-son duo.