Stephen Curry claps back at ESPN with “14% chance to win finals last year” for disrespecting GSW with 8th seed prediction

ESPN had given Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors a 14% probability to win the 2022 NBA title against the Boston Celtics.

Having already established himself as the “petty king”, by now we know that Stephen Curry keeps notes of everything.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently blew up on social media for one of his quirky replies. For those who don’t know, ESPN used a “stats-based model” and predicts that the defending champions will win merely 42 games, and finish 8th in the West.

Curry, who wasn’t a fan of this disrespect, clapped back by reminiscing that the GSW managed to win the 2022 title, despite ESPN giving them only a 14% probability.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry switches on “Petty King” mode

As soon as the 2-time MVP sent out the reply, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

We love seeing Steph take subtle shots at ESPN and stand for his team.

To be honest, after seeing the bulked-up James Wiseman and new acquisition Donte DiVincenzo play against the Washington Wizards yesterday, it only seems that the San Fransisco-based franchise has improved their roster.

Despite of what ESPN’s “stats-based model” has to say, behind the leadership of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and co. will be one of the legit title contenders in the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

