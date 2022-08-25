$40 million Bulls center considers himself better than Dennis Rodman, arguably the greatest rebounder of all time

Andre Drummond averages 13.3 rebounds a game in his career – does that put him on track to be the best rebounder of all time?

Andre Drummond is one of the best rebounders in today’s game – there are not many centers who can grab boards as he does. He averages a whopping 13.3 rebounds a game, where his stats are more towards the defensive end rather than offensive. That is where other players like Dennis Rodman and Wilt Chamberlain come into the picture.

Rodman and Drummond have three teams in common – the Pistons, Lakers, and the Bulls. And that is where the similarity ends. Rodman has been known to give his all to win games, sacrificing points just to focus on getting the ball back to his teammates. Rodman has been known to study the spin of the ball, knowing when to time his jump. While nothing of that sort has been said about Drummond, he isn’t the worst.

But he also is not the best, considering Wilt Chamberlain has more rebounds than some legends have points. Nobody can speak about being the best if they can’t cross that threshold. And not if they don’t win anything, that is for sure.

Andre Drummond is not out of his depth when he says he can become the best rebounder – but numbers don’t mean anything when they don’t affect games

Andre Drummond might have accumulated a $40 million net worth, that’s roughly 80x more than what Dennis Rodman is worth. But to call himself the best rebounder, while Rodman is alive is a bit of a stretch.

Andre Drummond has been known to have a 30-20 game and still not affect the game in any way. While that may be an exaggeration, it is glaringly obvious that he isn’t enough to push a team to contender status. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, two teams who were looking to win big, but he did nothing to change their fate.

He almost single-handedly brought them down because his skill set is so limited. He is like Rudy Gobert in that way, offering elite stats in one area, and poor in others. Having great numbers just in one column is not enough when centers like Brook Lopez can change their game.

To be put into the echelons like his senior and the past legends of the game, Drummond should be influencing games more. If his rebound saves the game like Chris Bosh’s rebound in the 2013 finals, then he can begin to dream big. Until then, his stats will only look good in NBA 2k.

