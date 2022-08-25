Basketball

$40 million Bulls center considers himself better than Dennis Rodman, arguably the greatest rebounder of all time

Andre Drummond considers himself the best rebounder of all time - did he forget the existence of his super senior Dennis Rodman of the Bad Boy Pistons?
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
$600 million worth Kobe Bryant was once compared to a ‘$100 bill amongst $10 bills’ by the Lakers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Andre Drummond considers himself the best rebounder of all time - did he forget the existence of his super senior Dennis Rodman of the Bad Boy Pistons?
$40 million Bulls center considers himself better than Dennis Rodman, arguably the greatest rebounder of all time

Andre Drummond averages 13.3 rebounds a game in his career – does that put him…