"The biggest difference between playing with LeBron James and Kevin Durant is...": Andre Drummond opens up on his experience of playing with two of the game's all-time greats

In a recent candid conversation, Andre Drummond spoke about the differences between playing with LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Not many NBA players can say that they had the opportunity to play with arguably the two best players the NBA has ever seen.

Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Kendrick Perkins are some of the prominent names that have shared the floor with both James and Durant.

Brooklyn Nets Center Andre Drummond too has had the good fortune of playing with James and Durant. The 2-time All-Star was James’s teammate during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021.

Andre Drummond’s efficiency around the rim this year: Cleveland: 52% shooting

Lakers / Regular Season: 62%

Lakers / Playoffs: 71% pic.twitter.com/fpIR045X45 — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) May 27, 2021

However, his time with the Lakers was short-lived and he signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2021-22 season. After back-to-back disappointing seasons with the Lakers and Sixers, Drummond was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets where he got the opportunity to play with Durant.

Drummond said that it was hard to gauge the difference as both of KD and LeBron James do spectacular things on the basketball court

“Obviously Lebron is one of the best players to ever play the game, with him I think just his knowledge is one of my favorite things about him, how knowledgeable he is about the game, The Xs and Os where guys need to be”.

“With Kevin, probably one of the best scorers I’ve ever stepped on the floor with, he and Kyrie are probably the best two scorers I’ve stepped on the floor within my lifetime. Watching those guys play and just the way they make it look easy, they’re doing workouts out there, they’re not even like seeing the defender, they’re just getting to their spots and doing their thing,” said Drummond.

He concluded by saying that it is hard to gauge the difference between playing with James and Durant and that he loved playing with both of them and that he learned a lot from them in the process.

Durant and Drummond would be hoping to help the Nets make a deep playoff run next season and eventually win the championship after a disastrous first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

