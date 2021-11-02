“Andre Drummond matches Hakeem Olajuwon!”: The Sixers center pummels Damian Lillard and company with a historic statline

Andre Drummond is the first NBA player to have 10+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ steals and no turnovers since Hakeem Olajuwon on March 3, 1990.

Andre Drummond just had a stat line that reads: 14 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 0 turnovers. This is the first time since March 3 1990 that someone has had a similar line. ‘Keem is one of the best centers to play the game, so Drummond doing this is a really big deal.

Andre helped the Philadelphia 76ers win against the Portland Trailblazers 113-103 for their 3rd straight win. Stepping up to lead the team from the 5 in the absence of Joel Embiid, Drummond was on a roll.

Andre Drummond of the @sixers is the first NBA player to have 10+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ steals and no turnovers in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon on March 3, 1990. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 2, 2021

He was on a playmaking run today, finding his teammates 7 times in the game , 5 times more than his average assists per game. A center passing the rock like this makes for good spacing, and it was important he took over Joel Embiid’s role that way.

Andre Drummond is one of the most enigmatic players in the league

On paper Drummond is a generational center, a man who’s numbers rival some of the greats in NBA history. But in reality, his impact on the game seems to be less than stellar. In fact there’s been talks around the internet that he has good numbers but impacts the game so little.

The former Detroit Pistons star is known for his amazing rebounding, some argue that he may be one of the best rebounders ever. While the numbers may suggest that, his impact on the game (plus/minus for example) show that out of his 11 seasons in the league, his +/- has been negative for more than 80% of those seasons. A worrying stat for someone known for his defensive capabilities.

Andre may have revived his career moving to Philly, playing as a backup to superstar Joel Embiid. He even quotes : ” When Batman is out doing stuff, he needs an Alfred.” He seems to have taken to the role of leading the second unit well, and his career may have needed that change.