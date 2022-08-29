40 y/o Shaquille O’Neal got in trouble with his mother after rapping about Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O’Neal, at 40 years of age, revealed that he’d get in trouble with his mom if he ever rapped again on live radio.

The man who drafted Shaq first overall in 1992 knew that his draft pick was destined for greatness. Everything from his flair and dominance, reminiscent of the great Daryl Dawkins, to even his name. ‘Shaquille O’Neal’, according to Pat Williams, was an incredible name, a name that has become the subject of millions of dollars in marketing.

O’Neal tried everything out in his early days in the league. After winning player of the week honors in his first week in the league, it was clear he had the whole ‘superstar player’ thing figured out. So, Shaq decided to turn a bit of his attention to something else: the music industry.

Rap was just starting to catch on around the same time Shaquille O’Neal set his mind to the genre, garnering national attention. His first album, Shaq Diesel, has since been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with several songs from the album being certified gold.

Of course, not every rapper goes down the Will Smith route of ‘no profanity’ and Shaq certainly didn’t. This has led to him not delving in the rap game any longer.

Shaquille O’Neal on why he wouldn’t rap on radio.

Lucille O’Neal had Shaq while she was still a student at 18 years old. The biological father was not in the picture and so his mother, along with his stepdad, Philip Harrison, raised the eventual Lakers legend all by themselves.

Shaquille O’Neal has said on many occasions that he has a tremendous amount of love and respect for his mother and father (his stepfather who he considers his father). Out of love for his mother however, he refuses to spit a verse, even when on radio with Sway.

“I don’t do that no more. I’m 40 years old, I don’t do that no more. Last time I rapped, I got in trouble. No way. I do [have a 16] but I can’t. Just can’t. [I’ll get in trouble with] my momma.”

Shaq went on to say that his mother didn’t like the fact that he rapped about Kobe Bryant during their feud in the early 2000s.

