325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal lost Round 2 against Spicy Food, was bested by ‘The Bomb’ Chicken Wings

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal tried to redeem himself after failing the ‘One Chip Challenge’, lost round 2 against spicy food as well

Traditionally, in the NBA, two things mattered the most. Size and agility. Standing at 7’1″ and weighing 325 lbs, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t lack in the size criteria. The big man played 19 seasons in the NBA, during which, he established himself as one of the most dominant players in NBA History.

The Diesel was a ruthless beast, terrorizing opponent defenses, and making life tough for their offense as well. On the NBA floor, I doubt there was anything that could beat the big. However, the case wasn’t the same off the court.

In a serious attempt to take the ‘One Chip Challenge’, Shaq bet $20 against Charles Barkley that he won’t make a face while attempting the said challenge. The big man failed, but he didn’t give up. To correct the record, Shaq went on ‘Hot Ones’ where this time, he was all set to take on some Chicken Wings and hot sauce.

Shaquille O’Neal loses against spicy food yet again

In an attempt to clear his name from the failed One Chip Challenge, Shaq made his way to the show ‘Hot Ones’. The show is hosted by Sean Evans where he interviews celebrities, athletes, comedians, etc. while eating chicken wings, one after the other, with the sauce getting hotter every time.

When Shaq began the episode, he promised he won’t make a face. He was going well, till he met with a sauce named ‘The Bomb’.

🚨NEW #HotOnes ALERT🚨@SHAQ finally takes the hottest challenge and sits in the hot seat with #HotOnes host @seanseaevans. Find out if he’ll make it to wing 10! WATCH NOW 👉 https://t.co/ArqPQEjZj8 Powered by @Skittles pic.twitter.com/ZEPDznMlqn — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 14, 2019

The 325 lbs man talked about his biggest Walmart purchase. Shaq also brought up his DJ career, and talked about a lot more. The whole episode can be caught here.

In case you want to watch the part where the big fella falls apart, fast forward to the 18:25 mark.