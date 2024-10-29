40-Year-Old Former Timberwolves Guard Motivated to Make NBA Return After Watching LeBron James Dominate

LeBron James is old enough to have a son in the NBA, but that hasn’t affected his ability to continue playing at a high level. Last Saturday, he put on a masterful display against the Kings, recording a 32-point triple-double and leading the Lakers to a 131-127 win. His incredible performance prompted former Timberwolves guard Rashad McCants to wonder if he still had what it takes to play in the NBA.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the 40-year-old suggested he could play in the league after watching James dominate the Kings with relative ease. He said,

“So should we all go out there and try to shoot our shots? Since we can just go out there and just come off two dribble pull up, no contest. Come down, three-pointer, no contest.”

His insinuation that teams don’t contest shots as often as they used to, allowing James to get good looks at the basket did not sit well with co-host Gilbert Arenas. He argued that the veteran forward continues to play at a high level because of his IQ. The former Wizards star said,

“I mean, he still makes it look like it’s easy. He’s just smarter now.”

While the 39-year-old is no longer the first option on offense, an unfamiliar feeling for him, he remains an impactful player.

Father time isn’t stopping LeBron James

During the offseason, the Lakers’ rookie head coach JJ Redick was vocal about wanting to run the offense through Anthony Davis and use LeBron James as the facilitator. He has implemented his plan to great effect as the center’s increased usage rate has ballooned his averages to 32.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

The change in philosophy has affected James’ numbers, but he showcased against the Kings that he can flip a switch and take over a game whenever needed. In the fourth quarter of that game, he scored 16 points on 100% shooting, grabbed five rebounds, and dished six assists to guide his team to victory.

The Lakers are seemingly keen on Davis taking over as the team’s lynchpin on offense from James. However, the coaching staff are aware they can bank on the 39-year-old to carry the team to a win when needed.