‘Yeah Michael Jordan It’s Your Fault’: Staunch LeBron James Detractor Rashad McCants Calls Out Legends For Taking The ‘Easy Route’

If being a consistent detractor of the current state of affairs in the NBA translated to points on the court, then Rashad McCants would be the all-time leading scorer. McCants continues down this trajectory with a recent, slightly ominous dig at NBA player today while Michael Jordan to get his point across.

The 40-year-old veteran has garnered attention for his criticisms of the game, most notably his dislike for LeBron James. As a frequent guest on the Gil’s Arena podcast, he takes part in the ongoing GOAT debate that circulates every week on basketball pods.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves’ star has made cases for Kobe or MJ, but refuses to mention LeBron in the convo. He famously once stated on the show, “I don’t like him. Shoot shots at Shad cause he’s a hater. I ain’t gotta like n****s I don’t like.”

Now, McCants is using Jordan’s own words as his next weapon against King James. He took to X and shared Jordan’s famous “Maybe it’s my fault” commercial. In the ad, ‘His Airness’ claimed that he changed the game forever and that younger stars are just “making excuses” for not being able to catch up. McCants captioned the post with a very unsubtle shot at LBJ.

“Yea Mike!!! It’s your fault!!! Everybody wanna be like Mike!!! Yet wants to take the easy route to such greatness,” claimed McCants. “Nah my boi. Not on my watch!!! lol.”

Yea Mike!!! It’s your fault!!! Everybody wanna be like Mike!!! Yet wants to take the easy route to such greatness. Nah my boi. Not on my watch!!! lol pic.twitter.com/NjbxrdZ28v — Rashad McCants (@SoundbiteKing) March 3, 2025

McCants could very well be hinting at the ever-present narrative that LBJ formed has formed multiple ‘super-teams’ dating all the way back to Miami in 2010 to play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. That viewpoint has followed James through all his championship triumphs, including the 2020 Bubble Finals win as a Laker with Anthony Davis.

Kevin Love has even added to this ‘super-team’ argument. He recently claimed that the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers were one as well and in hindsight, they certainly were a ‘Goliath-level’ powerhouse in the weak East at the time.

The thing is…the ‘super-team’ argument is a myth. The Oklahoma Thunder once had a prime Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and James Harden on the same squad and they lost.

The James Heat squad went to four straight NBA Finals but only won two. One of the teams they lost too? The 2014 San Antonio Spurs led by Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. Were the Spurs considered to be a ‘super-team’? Exactly.

The league has always had teams stacked with superstars. James’ critics are the loudest because he’s not Jordan — and that’s what makes him great.