“It Ain’t 50,000”: Rashad McCants Belittles Stephen Curry Crossing 25K Points, Brings Up LeBron James

Stephen Curry has been on a tear since Jimmy Butler came to the Warriors. A few weeks back, he turned back the clock with a vintage 56-point outing, and a couple of days ago, he crossed the 25k career points against the Detroit Pistons. The Gil’s Arena crew took time out of their busy discussions to congratulate the Chef, except for Rashad McCants, who dismissed it.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas, Brandon Jennings, and Nick Young all gave Curry his flowers. The four-time NBA champion dealt with several ankle injuries in his early years in the NBA. These setbacks derailed his progress but didn’t prevent him from stamping his legacy as an all-time great.

It’s remarkable that Curry has been able to reach this milestone. He doesn’t show any signs of stopping, as he has a legitimate chance to enter the 30,000-point club. McCants didn’t show engagement in the crew’s celebration for Curry, however. Instead, when they probed for his opinion, he brought up Curry’s competitive rival, LeBron James.

“It ain’t 50,000,” McCants said in a dismissive tone.

The crew gives Steph his flowers for hitting 25,000 points 🏀💐 #gillion pic.twitter.com/U9V0grXVjJ — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) March 11, 2025

McCants was the only person who refused to give Curry credit for his tremendous milestone. Arenas not only gave praise to Curry for the achievement but also spoke on what stood out for him compared to others in the club.

“It’s amazing because it’s really just off of IQ and hard work and the ability to want to be great,” Arenas said. “Just to be in that breath of 1-2-3 top point guards to ever play this game shows his resilience.”

McCants not siding with Gilbert and the rest of the crew is very on-brand for him. Especially since this isn’t the first time he has doubted Curry.

McCants doubted Curry’s one-on-one ability

There remains a large section of NBA fans who consider Curry to be the greatest point guard of all-time. McCants recognizes Curry’s greatness. However, he doesn’t believe in his ability to perform in one-on-one situations. He even went as far as to say the 11-time All-Star doesn’t want to face other point guards head-to-head.

“Stephen Curry doesn’t want that one-on-one matchup with that point guard because it’s harder for him to get his s**t off on him,” McCants said.

Curry’s play style is heavily predicated on movement. McCants believes the true reason for that is so Curry can get whichever point guard who’s defending him for a more favorable matchup.

Basketball is an X’s and O’s game in which every team is looking for an area they can take advantage of. Curry uses his stamina to his advantage. McCants believes it’s to get point guards off of him since he shies away from direct matchups with point guards.

Curry hasn’t responded to any of McCants’ comments but his play serves as an indirect response. The Warriors look to win their fifth title in the Curry era this postseason, while the star guard has the opportunity to prove McCants wrong yet again.