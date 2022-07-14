4:00 AM wake-up calls for Billionaire LeBron James in his 20th season

There is no stopping the LeBron James train even in year 20. The Lakers star has been posting about workouts at 4 am in the morning!

If dedication is a virtue, we must say LeBron James has ample amounts of it. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was seen posting about his workout at 4 am.

While that is not unusually early, nor is it something Laker fans will be used to *ahem* *ahem* Kobe Bryant; we think LeBron pulling his weight so late in his career speaks volumes about him.

There isn’t much he has left to prove. He has four titles under his belt and is the first player to lead three teams to a title. What’s more, his longevity is unrivaled.

Last season, he put up 30 points per game, in his 19th season. Ridiculous.

LeBron James is waking up at 4:00 am every day of the off-season to work on his body and on his game at age 38 in season 20 and the Lakers have put a pathetic roster around him. It’s so sad. He doesn’t deserve this mediocrity. https://t.co/FzW2PP1ive — LakerTalks (@LakerTalks) July 13, 2022

Fans believe LeBron James deserves more for his efforts!

If there is anything NBA fans find consensus in, it would be hard work and dedication. James has certainly shown off that side of him.

He has been putting in the work and it is time the Lakers franchise set up a squad that is worthy of him. They need to challenge for the title this season.

We know that LeBron definitely wants a 5th to tie his friend Kobe Bryant. He would also be one behind his idol, Michael Jordan. And for one, he will have five rings, which is enough to reignite the GOAT debate.

Will the Lakers front office deliver him a worthy squad? We don’t know. Keep an eye on this space for more news around LeBron and the Lakers.

